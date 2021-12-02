“Hypothesis of decreased immunity vaccinated and cured”

Omicron variant of the covid, 352 confirmed infections reported by 27 countries and a “high to very high” level of risk for Europe in addition to the hypothesis of a drop in immunity for vaccinated and cured of the virus. These are the data, the evaluations and the conclusions reported by theEcdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the document in which the risk associated with the new variant is assessed (B.1.1.529), for the first EU / See update. “The presence of multiple mutations in the Spike protein of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 indicates a high probability of the reduction of the neutralizing activity by antibodies induced by” previous “infection or vaccination”, continues the ECDC.

L’hypothesis is that there may therefore be a decline in immunity of vaccinated and cured, but it is not clear how much. “Preliminary data – explains the ECDC – suggest that Omicron could be associated with an increased risk of reinfection in South Africa. However, in the absence of data on in vitro neutralization, data on vaccination efficacy and further data on reinfection in populations exposed to Different variants of SARS-CoV-2 during previous waves, the extent to which Omicron evades or erodes immunity derived from vaccine or previous infection remains uncertain. “

What is the risk associated with the further introduction and spread of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 in the European Union / European Economic Area? “Based on the limited evidence currently available and considering the high uncertainty – explains the ECDC -, the overall level of risk associated with Omicron for EU / See countries is rated as high to very high“.” The initial case evidence of this new variant that has been gathered from around the world is limited – it still reads – but suggests that Omicron may be associated with greater transmissibility than Delta, although solid evidence is still lacking. Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the vaccine efficacy, the risk of reinfection and other properties of Omicron. Based on these factors, the likelihood of further introduction and dissemination in the community of the new variant of concern is currently assessed as high, “argues the ECDC.

They remain “highly uncertain”, then, the “current estimates of the severity of the infection associated with Omicron. Currently available evidence raises serious concerns that Omicron may be associated with a significant reduction in vaccine efficacy and an increased risk of reinfection. The degree of protection against serious illness conferred by a previous infection or vaccination is not yet known with Omicron. The EU / See countries are still facing “the effects” of the high number of Delta cases – continues the ECDC -. The impact of the further introduction and dissemination of Omicron could “, partly because of this,” be very high, but this situation needs to be evaluated as more information emerges.

“Current evidence on transmissibility, disease” severity, and immune runaway is highly uncertain for the variant of concern Omicron “of the pandemic coronavirus. “However, preliminary data from South Africa suggests it could have a substantial growth advantage over the Delta variant. In that case, the Mathematical models indicate that Omicron is expected to cause over half of all Sars-CoV-2 infections in the EU / European Economic Area within the next few months“, explains Ecdc.” The greater the growth advantage of Omicron compared to the Delta variant and its circulation in the EU / See – it reads – the shorter the expected time before Omicron causes most of all Sars-CoV-2 infections “.

Regarding the spread of the mutation, “the number of countries reporting cases of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 continues to increase globally, with a total of 352 confirmed cases reported from 27 countries“, according to an update at 4 pm yesterday, December 1. This number includes” 70 confirmed cases reported by 13 countries of the European Union / European Economic Area “.

“Most of the confirmed cases – the ECDC reiterates – have a history of travel to southern African countries” and some of them “have taken connecting flights to other destinations between Africa and Europe. Several European countries have already reported a subsequent community or domestic transmission “. Once again it is specified by the ECDC that “all cases for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or mild” and that, “to date, there have been no serious cases and no deaths reported among these cases”.