Hyundai and Kia recall more than 130,000 vehicles

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but hyundai Y KIA They are going through a particularly difficult time.

Both Korean brands recently had to recall four models due to a circuit board defect in their trailer hitch accessory.

But now, a potential problem with the circuit board that controls the double clutch gearbox oil pump (DCT) requires its customers to send eight models to the workshop, including SUVs Santa Fe Y Kona N (Hyundai) and sorento (kia).







Kia Sorento. There are more than 65,000 units affected. All made in the USA.

Within this group are also the Hyundai Santa Cruz (compact pickup), Sonata Y Elanthra (saloon) and Veloster-N (sporty), and the Kia K5 (Best in some markets); all 2021-2022 models.

Danger of being stranded

The problem in the transmission is related to a weld defect which could allow a component on the board to detach and cause the pump to malfunction.

If that happens, the system will alert the driver through warning lights on the dashboard and a command of “immediate detention in a safe place“.







Hyundai Veloster N, another of the affected models. Although the units that arrive in the country do not have a double-clutch automatic transmission, but a 6-speed manual.

The biggest drawback is that the transmission control unit (TCU) gives the driver between 20 and 30 seconds to park, before disengaging the clutches and activating a failsafe mode to prevent further damage. Once that happens, the vehicle will no longer be able to move.

Altogether, the 130,899 units (61,861 Hyundai and 69,038 Kia) affected were marketed in USA Y Canada; the vast majority are Santa Fe and Sorento models (made in North America).

It is important to note that the units imported into our country come from South Korea, and not from the United States. In the specific case of the Veloster, the affected vehicles correspond to the N versions, which here only come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and not with a DTC (double clutch) transmission.

