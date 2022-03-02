Hyundai Announces Ambitious Plans to Dominate Global Electric Car Market – News – Hybrids and Electrics

In the Hyundai group they are preparing to put on the game board a significant economic investment that seeks to capture a greater share in the electric car market. This was announced by the CEO of the company, Jaehoon Chang, during the Investor Day forum. This economic injection consists of more than 16,000 million dollars for the development of electric, although this is only part of a much larger total. Through this investment, the Korean company expects to capture 7% of the world market for electric cars for the year 2030, which includes the launch of new models around all its brands.

The Hyundai Group has been doing everything possible for quite some time to monopolize a good part of the electric car market. Models such as the electric Hyundai IONIQ marked the path to be followed by the brand for the following years. At the moment, Hyundai’s goal is to reach 1.87 million electric vehicles registered by 2030, a forecast that would double the one already stipulated for 2025, the year in which they expect to reach 560,000 electric units sold. This objective will mean for the brand that long-awaited 7% of the total market. According to the objective set by the corporation, they expect to increase profits on electric sales by 10% in the coming years.

Hyundai will also debut a new dedicated platform for electric cars called IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture) in the year 2025. This will mean an evolution of what is already known in the current e-GMP that includes models such as the award-winning IONIQ 5, among others. This new architecture will support vehicles of the three brands: Hyundai, KIA and Genesis. This platform has been specially designed to support both passenger vehicles and the so-called “special” vehicles, which include other types of vehicles such as robotaxis.

This new IMA platform will have a chassis, a battery system and a series of standardized engines. There will be 5 different engines that will be adapted to the specifications required by each of the models released. The set, they say, will be flexible enough to cover a total of 17 new electric vehicles that are expected to arrive throughout this decade. Under the umbrella of the Hyundai brand will be launched three new sedans, six crossovers, one light commercial vehicle and one all-new model of which they did not give details.

During the exhibition several plans for the future were announced

The investment of 16,000 million mentioned above will be only a part that the Hyundai Group dedicates to the development of new mobility alternatives. The total amount will be almost 80,000 million dollars destined for “future business” until the year 2030. Of that total, some 10,000 million dollars will be allocated to connectivity and autonomous driving of its models.

In this area, they have also talked about the new batteries that their future electric cars will carry. At the moment the corporation has stated that it has sufficient supply to cover all of its production until 2023, but in the coming months it hopes to strengthen relations with a view to increasing this supply to 170 GWh by 2030, with a view to nurturing the expected momentum of new electrics.

On the commercialization of solid-state batteries, the corporation announced that it is closely cooperating with its partners but that it is still too early to promise an exact date on which to start the commercialization of these batteries. Currently, parallel to the development of these, the corporation is working on the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, which will represent the intermediate step between the current and the next solid-state ones.

Finally there was also time to talk about the software of their future models. The CEO assured that wireless updates will be implemented in new models launched from the end of 2022, while all Hyundai models will receive this possibility from 2025. The first level 3 autonomous driving system will arrive in the second half of this same 2022 in the Genesis G90while the IONIQ 5 will do the same from 2023 with a first approved robotaxi service.