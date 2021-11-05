Hyundai anticipates the IONIQ 7 with the Seven Concept teasers

Hyundai points to expand the IONIQ range with the arrival of new models. As we know, in 2022 the IONIQ 6 based on the Hyundai Prophecy e concept will debut in 2024 the IONIQ 7, an SUV. And on this second electric model there are interesting news. The Korean carmaker, in fact, has shared some Seven teaser images, a concept that will be officially unveiled during the Los Angeles Motor Show on November 17th. This is a very important concept as Hyundai highlights that “will anticipate the technological and design innovations of the next all-electric SUV“In other words, this car will anticipate the shapes and contents of the future IONIQ 7. Moreover, even the name, Seven, is a clear reference to the new battery-powered SUV of the IONIQ family.

FIRST DETAILS OF THE CONCEPT

One of the images shows a detail of the front of the concept car. Specifically, we see the particular shape of the optical groups composed of square pixels. It is a solution that Hyundai calls Parametric Pixel and that we will probably also find on other future models of the electric range of the Korean manufacturer. On the interiors, the brand says that they are characterized by the use of sustainable materials. In addition, they will offer lots of space and different configurations. Probably, these are references to the fact that the SUV can also be offered with 3 rows of seats for offer up to 7 seats.





The premises are very interesting. Fortunately, it will be necessary to wait a little less than 2 weeks to find out all the details of the concept car that will anticipate the contents of the future IONIQ 7. On the development of the battery-powered SUV there will, however, be a lot of time to learn more since the debut is only expected. for 2024.



