Hyundai Bayon Gpl: here are the prices of the SUV with dual fuel

A few months after its late summer debut, the Hyundai Bayon range is expanding with the arrival of the dual-fuel petrol / LPG version. The gas version of Hyundai’s urban SUV is based on the 1.2-liter 82 hp engine, for a range of over 650 km guaranteed by the 47-liter LPG tank. The new unit is also associated with a new entrance equipment: XTech, which comes as standard with manual climate control, radio, door bars and emergency braking with recognition of vehicles, pedestrians and cycles. The Bayon Gpl will also be offered in the already well-known XLine set-up and can also be driven by novice drivers. The new 1.2 LPG engine joins the 1.0 T-Gdi petrol engine with the Mild Hybrid 48 V system, available in 100 HP (74 kW) and 120 HP (88 kW) powers. The latter proposals only in the XLine and XClass versions.