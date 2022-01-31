Hyundai Bayon Gpl: here are the prices of the SUV with dual fuel

A few months after its late summer debut, the Hyundai Bayon range is expanding with the arrival of the dual-fuel petrol / LPG version. The gas version of Hyundai’s urban SUV is based on the 1.2-liter 82 hp engine, for a range of over 650 km guaranteed by the 47-liter LPG tank. The new unit is also associated with a new entrance equipment: XTech, which comes as standard with manual climate control, radio, door bars and emergency braking with recognition of vehicles, pedestrians and cycles. The Bayon Gpl will also be offered in the already well-known XLine set-up and can also be driven by novice drivers. The new 1.2 LPG engine joins the 1.0 T-Gdi petrol engine with the Mild Hybrid 48 V system, available in 100 HP (74 kW) and 120 HP (88 kW) powers. The latter proposals only in the XLine and XClass versions.
Hyundai Bayon Gpl: how much does it cost
The list price of New Bayon Gpl starts at 20,000 euros in the XTech set-up, while 21,750 euros are needed for the XLine set-up. The latter includes LED daytime running lights, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and wireless charging for smartphones. In maneuvers you can rely on the front and rear parking sensors and the high-definition rear view camera, while the rear-view mirrors are electrically foldable. The alloy wheels are 16 inches. Also standard is the Adas Hyundai SmartSense package, which includes the frontal collision assistance system with vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle recognition, active lane keeping, speed limit recognition, driver fatigue monitoring and Rear Seat Alert, to warn the driver if the sensors detect a presence on the rear seat.
