Hyundai Bayon – Il Sole 24 ORE

Bayon is the Hyundai urban suv designed for Europe. The model features a compact exterior and spacious interior and is distinguished by its large cargo space, advanced connectivity technology and a wide range of intelligent Hyundai SmartSense safety features. It is also the latest model to feature 48V Hyundai Mild Hybrid technology with Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) for greater fuel economy and improved efficiency. Manufactured at Hyundai’s Izmit, Turkey plant, Bayon is the latest model to embody Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy. In detail, the Hyundai Bayon 1.0 T-Gdi 48V Imt Xline is 418 cm long, 178 cm wide, 150 cm high with a trunk from 321 to 1,115 liters. In the 1.0 T-Gdi 48V Imt Xline version it costs € 21,800 with a 998 cc (Euro 6) hybrid petrol engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 74 kW / 100 horsepower and a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 1,500 rpm. Traction is front. The tank has a capacity of 40 liters. CO2 emissions are 125 g / km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in 10.7 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 183 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,170 kg.

