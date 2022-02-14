Hyundai Ioniq 5, on the electric crossover, new 77 kWh battery and digital rear-view mirrors

An increased battery and digital rear-view mirrors that optimize aerodynamic drag. Hyundai updates the Ioniq 5 model, the midsize electric crossover, by introducing the model year 2023 which will be available in Europe in the second half of 2022 and can also be recognized for minor cosmetic and customization interventions, including the black – unpainted – bumpers associated with the premium full LED headlights.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 5: INCREASED BATTERY

Twelve months after its launch in February 2021, the South Korean manufacturer proposes an update of the zero-emission model Hyundai Ioniq 5. The first built on the platform dedicated to electric vehicles Electric Global Modular Platform is 4,635 meters wide, 1.89 wide and 1,647 high. meters, with a minimum height from the ground is 16 centimeters. Among the novelties, the new 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that grows in size compared to the options already on the market. The first generation of Ioniq 5, in fact, provides the choice between the 58 kWh battery, or the 72.6 kWh battery, the latter combined with rear-wheel drive or AWD integral. In addition to the increased capacity of the battery pack, Hyundai Ioniq 5 my 2023 includes the new battery conditioning function that will allow the electric crossover to automatically adapt its temperature during the journey. The target? Ensure optimal charging conditions once the column is reached. This function is activated when the charging point is inserted into the Ioniq 5’s navigation system, with the driver using the linked route.