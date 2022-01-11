Hyundai IONIQ 6, the new electric has been spied on the road

Over the course of 2022, Hyundai will debut there IONIQ 6, a new electric which will feature a design inspired by that of the Prophecy concept car. Car that will be based on the E-GMP platform also used by the IONIQ 5 that we have already had the opportunity to review. This sedan will be very important for the electrification strategy of the Korean brand which will also debut the IONIQ 7 electric SUV in 2024. Returning to the IONIQ 6, this model was again intercepted on the road during some tests. The new spy photos are an opportunity to take a further look at the design of the car. Obviously, the camouflage does not allow you to see all the details of its appearance but it is still possible to notice some things.

There are clear similarities with the concept car even if the design appears more traditional. Compared to the concept, the front appears shorter. Looking to the rear, you notice a sloping roof line. Behind, the camouflage is still abundant. However, a kind of spoiler can be glimpsed and the optical groups composed of square pixels. It is a solution called Parametric Pixel and that we will find on many other future electric models of the Korean brand. The rear overhang suggests that the car may also have a generous trunk. Then you can see the traditional side mirrors and not the digital ones as on the concept car and wheels with an aerodynamic design. Unfortunately, the new spy images do not show the interior. However, definitely we will find a lot of technology, just like on the IONIQ 5. So, there will be space for large displays dedicated to instrumentation and infotainment.

On the powertrain front, no big news should be expected. The IONIQ 6 most likely will have the same units which today are present on the IONIQ 5 with powers between 160 and 225 kW. Will there also be a high-performance version? At the moment there is no information to this effect but it cannot be ruled out a priori since Hyundai is also working on the IONIQ 5 N. The presentation of the new electric, it is said, should take place in the middle of 2022. In dealerships we will probably see it towards the end of the year or at the beginning of 2023. All that remains is to wait for further news on this electric model. [Foto spia: Motor1.com]

