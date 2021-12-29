Hyundai Nexo, great mileage record in extreme conditions

French professional driver Adrien Tambay drove a production Nexo at an altitude of 2,220 meters for 6 hours, doing 190 laps on a single tank of hydrogen. The Endurance Record generated 267.8 cubic meters of purified air, according to official measurements.

The car boasts a specific advanced system of air purification which filters and retains 99% of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2.5) and harmful gases, such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, before the fuel cell uses it to create electricity and water vapor. An electric motor, powered by a fuel cell, has again shown that it is capable of capturing air, and therefore oxygen, and combining it with hydrogen to generate electricity and water. The air is purified from the fuel cell.

The proof of the record with Hyundai Nexo (SUV price list) took place on Tuesday 14 December at 7 am Thanks to its altitude of 2,200 meters, the International Record Center for Decarbonised Vehicles in Val Thorens guaranteed extreme conditions with a temperature of -6 ° C and a layer of ice of 11 centimeters to cover the circuit.

Tambay was joined by Bertrand Piccard, Swiss explorer and environmentalist, promoter of the Solar Impulse Foundation and brand ambassador of Hyundai Motor Europe. Piccard himself had already set a record with a production Nexo in normal traffic conditions by driving 778 km through France in 2019, beating the world record for the longest distance traveled with a fuel cell electric vehicle. On the way, 404.6 cubic meters of air had been purified, equivalent to the volume of air that 23 people would breathe in one day.

Adrien Tambay’s record was established at a high altitude, in extreme conditions of cold, ice and thin air. Proof that an electric motor is not limited even in these difficult circumstances. Hydrogen mobility has shown that it is already a daily solution, capable of tolerating extreme conditions.

Recall that Hyundai Nexo, which also set a sales record in Europe, is the company’s second-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. the company’s flagship technology since 2018. The awards ceremony was held on December 14th at 1.30pm, Hyundai is convinced that hydrogen is one of the relevant solutions to decarbonise the company.