Hyundai pays homage to the Grandeur with an electric restomod

Hyundai has decided to pay tribute to its 1986 flagship Grandeur making a electric restomod, a unique model that is currently on display at the Busan Motorstudio until November 14th. Subsequently, it will also be exhibited at the Motorstudio in Seoul, from 16 to 21 November.

REVIEW IN A MODERN KEY

Hyundai says the design team wanted to revive the first-generation Grandeur with a host of modern details without losing the charm of the original model. For example, i Parametric Pixel optical groups that we find on the new electric IONIQ 5. The shapes of the bumpers have been simplified and we also find a new grille with brushed aluminum finish. Also stand out new side mirrors and rims without openings. The look, however, remains faithful to that of the sedan of the past. The interiors, on the other hand, change more. L’interior offers a lot of luxury but also the most recent technologies. For example, the front seats are upholstered in burgundy velvet with nappa leather sections. In the armrest of the center console there is a retractable compartment where it is possible to store valuables.