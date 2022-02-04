Hyundai presents the new LPG variant of the Bayon SUV



Hyundai Bayon: the new compact SUV

Bayon is the SUV we talked about so much last year, which Hyundai has included in the price list to complete its range, created and launched on the market for all those looking for a car suitable for traveling around the city, but also for longer trips. . A functional and practical car for the family and urban mobility.

The House launched the SUV as low cost, economical and accessible solution, suitable for every need. Customers can benefit from the perfect alternative to the older sister, Hyundai Kona, and indeed, to the Bayon SUV we can say that there is no lack of latest generation technological contents, despite the price difference with the other cars of the brand in the list.

The new LPG variant of the Bayon SUV

Today Hyundai decides to offer its clientele too a new variant of engines in the range, to satisfy everyone’s needs and meet the preferences of a particular niche of users. Until now, the SUV was available in the price list in petrol-powered versions and in a mild hybrid variant; from today there will also be version 1.2 Gpl. The model will be able to travel a total of 650 kilometers on a full tank, thanks to the 47-liter capacity of the tank. The list price of the new variant of the Bayon SUV ‘accessible to all’ will start in this case from 20,000 eurosthe preparations proposed by Hyundai for the LPG version will be two: XTech and XLine.

Hyundai Bayon Gpl: what we know

The novelty launched by the House therefore concerns the type of engine, the 1.2 MPI is combined with the 5-speed manual gearbox and is able to release the total power of 82 horsepower and 109 Nm of torque (use Gpl). The car is capable of traveling up to a top speed of 165 km / h and sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in 13.5 seconds. As for consumption, Hyundai declares 6.9-7.2 l / 100 km (5.5-5.7 l / 100 km in petrol use) in the combined medium cycle WLTP.

As we anticipated, the fittings proposed by the brand for the new LPG version of the low cost SUV are XTech and XLine, to meet the needs of everyone (or at least, of many). The debut variant is the XTech, with a price list starting at 20,000 euros, which includes standard equipment such as Hill Assist Control, active lane maintenance, 6 airbags, driver fatigue detection, collision warning with recognition of pedestrians and bicycles, recognition of speed limits. The car is also offered with 15-inch steel wheels, LED daytime running lights, USB socket, radio with Bluetooth and manual climate control.

The XLine variant, on the other hand, is the ‘richest’, proposed in the list with a starting price of 21,750 euros, however accessible. Compared to the previous one, it has 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, front grille in glossy black, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger for smartphones, 10.25 “Cluster Supervision instrument cluster, Multimedia System with 8 ”touchscreen, rear view camera.

Of course, different ones are also available optional that the customer can add, according to his tastes and needs. On both variants the Phantom Black metallic paint is offered as standard, otherwise it is also possible to ask for a pastel color for the bodywork or another metallic / micalized color (obviously under the consideration of a price that varies from 350 to 650 euros approximately) . The XLine variant can be requested with a contrast roof and LED Pack.