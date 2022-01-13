Hyundai, record sales in 2021 compared to 2020. Tucson, i10 and Kona shine

The Korean brand grew six times the average of the Italian market, collecting 45,009 new registrations. Thanks to a widely electrified range, which knows how to be flexible and accessible

In a troubled car market, weakened by the semiconductor crisis and grappling with a challenging ecological transition, Hyundai sets a record 2021 in Italy: 45,009 new registrations worth 3.1% to the Korean brand in terms of share of market, a value that rises to 4% considering only the private customer channel). In percentage terms, this is a 35% increase in sales compared to 2020, six times the average figure for the national market which stands at 5.5%. Speaking of market share, Hyundai grows by 0.7% compared to 2020 and 0.5% compared to 2019, one of the best performances among car manufacturers.

30 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN ELECTRIFICATION – In the results achieved by Hyundai, the product strategy was rewarding, aimed at proposing a range of cars with interesting and accessible contents for customers, without neglecting the aspect linked to innovation and sustainability thanks to a mix that sees the electrified models (hybrids and zero emissions) amount to 53% of the total Hyundai registrations, compared to 38% of the entire Italian market. It is the result of the brand’s thirty years of experience on the electrification front, which has led Hyundai to offer a wide range of low environmental impact proposals including full electric, mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell. Hyundai’s success in Italy cannot ignore the company’s rise in terms of brand value growth: for the seventh consecutive year, in fact, Hyundai was confirmed in the top 30 of Interbrand’s Best Global Brands ranking, with a value global Hyundai brand up 6.3% year on year. Success also confirmed by the prizes won in Europe, as many as 110, including 10 “Car of the Year” awards for models such as Ioniq 5 and Tucson, as well as the “Manufacturer of the Year” award at the Top Gear Awards. Ioniq 5 is currently in the running for the Car of The Year 2022 award.

THE MOST SELLING HYUNDAI MODELS IN ITALY – The new Kona, the Tucson and the i10 city car are the most popular Hyundai models in Italy in 2021. Tucson has collected 14,789 units sold in the last 12 months, more than double compared to the same period in 2020 with almost 80% of units ( 11636 to be precise) consisting of hybrid engines. The i10 is also on the podium of the individual best-selling Hyundai models, a car that revolutionized the small city segment and the absolute star of the A segment thanks to 13,570 registrations. The recently updated Kona family, on the other hand, reaches almost 8,000 units by virtue of a range capable of offering the widest electrified proposal among the B-Suvs thanks to mild hybrid, full hybrid and electric engines.

