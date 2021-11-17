Hyundai Seven: Ioniq 7 tests

THE SERIES MODEL IN 2023 – The Hyundai Seven is an unprecedented electric concept shown by the house at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It is a prototype of an SUV with a design that amplifies the stylistic theme of the current Ioniq 5. Engineered on the E-GMP modular platform, specific for electric, the Hyundai Seven, anticipates the future Ioniq 7 medium-large electric SUV. which should arrive in 2023.

MUSCLE AND MINIMALIST DESIGN – The Hyundai Seven concept has unusual proportions for an SUV. The low and flat bonnet, the continuous aerodynamic line of the roof and the elongated wheelbase are just some of the stylistic elements that characterize it. The front is very clean and futuristic, where the Parametric Pixel lights are placed which extend to the full length on the upper part of the grille and vertically on the bumper. On the side, the smooth surfaces and large wheel arches stand out, with rims equipped with integrated Active Air Flap, appendages that open or retract depending on the need for brake cooling or aerodynamic needs. At the rear, another shot of the theater, with a rear window that extends to the full length of the tail, whose perimeter is highlighted by a row of spectacular LEDs.

INTERIOR LIKE A LOUNGE – Thanks to a wheelbase of 320 cm, the space inside the Hyundai Seven concept, accessible through the doors with closet opening, is abundant. The layout of the seats is peculiar, also conceived for autonomous driving (it can be customized according to the driving mode), with swivel seats and a curved bench. The driver’s seat features a retractable joystick that hides when not in use as automated driving has been activated. Several screens are present, which are integrated into the minimalist dashboard. Many electronic devices to “pamper” the occupants; they range from the mini fridge to the panoramic roof with an oled screen that shows various contents according to the tastes of the passengers, changing the interior atmosphere. Maximum attention has been paid to the sustainability of the materials used for the interiors, with the use of mineral coatings, bamboo wood and bio-resin.

AIR FLOWS LIKE AIRPLANES – The Korean company also paid the utmost attention to the well-being of the passengers of the Hyundai Seven concept by adopting the Hygiene Airflow System, an air management system inspired by that of passenger aircraft. Air is drawn in through the vents built into the roof bars, from which it travels from top to bottom, and is extracted through the external vent behind the rear wheels. In landscape mode, air flows from the dashboard to the rear vents.

FEW TECHNICAL DETAILS – Hyundai limited itself to saying that the range of the Seven concept is 480 km and that it is compatible with fast charging up to 350 kW of power, capable of recharging from 10 to 80% of the battery in about 20 minutes .