Hyundai teases the imagination by showing the first details of the SEVEN prototype

The roadmap for Hyundai towards the electric continues quickly. After the first arrival of the new family, the Ioniq 5 (which here we found to be already in the smell of upgrade) and after the coupe Ioniq 6, already seen in concept form, will be the turn of the electric SUV Ioniq 7.

As always, the car anticipated by the prototype that introduces its characteristics, which this time the Korean house has decided to simply call SEVEN. To whet the imagination of fans a little, Hyundai has released a preview of some images. The first exhibition the pixel LED headlights, a distinctive feature of the new family.

The other photos reveal some details that are explained in the description that Hyundai offers us of the SEVEN: “The interiors of SEVEN evoke a premium and personalized lounge environment, capable of deepening the innovation of the spaces that Hyundai has already shown with IONIQ 5. The furnishings finished with sustainable materials offer a refined and ecological mobility experience, which reflects the styles of its customers’ evolving lives“.

We won’t have to wait much longer to see SEVEN fully unveiled, as the launch will take place on November 17, during theAutoMobility 2021 in Los Angeles, an event that those present will be able to follow live, but which will also be broadcast online.