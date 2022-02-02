Hyundai Tucson, a “Beast” for the Uncharted movie

A Hyundai Tucson for Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg . Not just any one, however, but a “ Beast “, a concept specially made by the Korean company for the film Uncharted , to be released in Italian cinemas starting next February 17th. And so, after the collaboration for the blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way HomeHyundai continues to be a protagonist in the world of cinema.

New Hyundai Tucson, here’s how it changes

The action-adventure film is based on the popular and self-titled video game for PlayStation, Uncharted. In the film, street thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a chest lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What for the duo begins as a robbery becomes a mad rush to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), according to whom he and his family are the legitimate heirs.

TUCSON “BEAST”: CHANGES FROM OFF-ROAD

The Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California, and Sony Pictures collaborated on the design of the “Beast” concept, which compared to the standard Tucson has been reinforced with a conspicuous bull-bar on the front, of the LED bars additional, new bumpersa customized luggage rackone snorkel and unpublished tires. The suspensions are also raised. All features, in short, suitable for driving off roadalthough inevitably much more adventurous.

TOM HOLLAND WITH TUCSON … AT THE CAR WASH

As part of the film’s marketing campaign, Hyundai also launched an international TV commercial with Tom Holland. The 60-second spot is titled Car Wash and sees Holland, as Nathan Drake, arrive at a local car wash with his Tucson covered in mud and filled with various treasure hunt tools and artifacts. While his car is washed, Nathan relaxes at the car wash until the Tucson is clean and ready for his next adventure. Here is the spot.