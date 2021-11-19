Hyundai unveils SEVEN, the first SUV of the future

Hyundai unveils SEVEN, an innovative concept for the electric SUV category, exhibited at the LA Convention Center stand from November 19 to 28, together with other leading models in the segment – After presenting the concept 45 in 2019 and Prophecy in 2020, the SEVEN prototype opens a new chapter for the IONIQ brand, the Hyundai family dedicated to electric vehicles.

All unique innovations in design and technology, which put customer values ​​first rather than industry standards. SEVEN is a clear representation ofHyundai commitment for carbon neutrality by 2045. The concept illustrates the creative vision and advanced technological development of the company.

Each car of the IONIQ brand offers the customer an experience of the very latest generation, combines the most advanced technologies with the environments of everyday life. The newly unveiled SEVEN concept is the perfect example of what Hyundai’s electric range is, with its innovation in terms of space and hygiene-conscious features.

The car is made on the E-GMP platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform), an architecture dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The long wheelbase and flat floor make a whole new class of vehicle possible, to offer customers completely new experiences.

Hyundai SEVEN boasts an aerodynamically pure silhouette, which deviates from the typical SUV. The low front edge of the hood, the continuous, aerodynamic line of the roof, and the elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break with traditional SUVs powered by combustion engines. The new concept car is easily recognizable even in the dark of night, thanks to its IONIQ-typical Parametric Pixel lights, which provide a Welcome Light Sequence at startup.

The interiors give space to maximum innovation, Hyundai gives customers more freedom than ever before. The wheelbase of the SEVEN reaches 3.2 meters, thanks to the design cue of pushing the wheels outwards, to extend the wheelbase as much as possible. The flat floor allows Hyundai to try a new alternative to the traditional seating row arrangement, creating a smoother interior layout.

The ultra-thin cabin and integrated screens create an experience similar to what one would experience in a sitting room. The seating arrangement differs from traditional SUVs, with swivel lounge chairs and a curved bench seat. SEVEN offers flexible space and various onboard devices that can be customized for individual passengers. With the new concpet car it is possible to imagine a future of mobility and connectivity, laying the foundations for the IONIQ models to come.

The panoramic roof of the car has a screen that shows various contents according to the tastes of its passengers, and moreover it also changes the general interior atmosphere, to ensure maximum relaxation and pleasure during the journey. Hyundai has focused on developing cars that ensure a safe and healthy travel experience. The new SEVEN concept car uses various environmentally friendly materials and offers segment-leading hygiene-oriented features, such as the Hygiene Airflow System which can reduce contamination risks between passengers and isolate the flow of air between the front and rear occupants.

That’s not all, the system sterilization UVC is activated when the passengers are out of the cockpit. The control lever, front row glove box and speakers open and integrated sanitizing UVC lights help clean the space of bacteria and viruses. Speaking of autonomy instead, we can say that SEVEN is able to charge from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes and to guarantee beyond 480 km of travel with a single refill.