‘I-65 Freeway Killer’ Identified 30 Years Later

This undated photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell, the suspect in the “Days Inn” cold case.

(CNN) — In the late 1980s and early 1990s, several women were murdered or sexually assaulted in a series of attacks on hotels along the I-65 corridor in Kentucky and Indiana.

First, Vicki Heath was found dead in a Super 8 motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, in 1987. Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert were murdered two years later at different Days Inns in Indiana. Then, in the early 1990s, an unknown woman was sexually assaulted at the Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana.

For decades, these attacks remained unsolved as investigators worked to gather the information they had to identify a suspect.

Now they have succeeded after more than 30 years.

Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013, has been identified as the killer behind the “I-65” or “Days Inn” slayings, Indiana police announced Tuesday, noting in a press release that he had a “extensive criminal history” spanning from 1963 to 1998.

“Our family is extremely grateful to all law enforcement agencies, and partner agencies, who have committed to keeping these cold cases on the front lines for over 33 years, and who have worked tirelessly to solve them for all who have suffered. these crimes,” said Kimberly Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert.

Greenwell was identified through a process called investigative genealogy. The technique consists of entering DNA from the crime scene into genealogy databases to try to find any genetic relatives and locate the offender through their family tree, according to the statement.

The Indiana State Police lab, with the help of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team, was able to use the investigative genealogy to link Greenwell to a close relative.

“Through this match it was determined that the probability that Greenwell was the person responsible for the attacks was greater than 99%,” the statement said.

“To the family members who are here,” Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said during a news conference Tuesday. “I hope today can bring you some comfort, knowing that the animal that did this is no longer on this Earth.”