“I, a medical guard for 12 hours a day, is now a mission”

PORDENONE – They say that young doctors are not willing to sacrifice. Who privilege the private sector (more comfortable and profitable), who do not want to work at night or work endless shifts. That they are less passionate than they once were. But as always, in a concept that is perhaps valid in large numbers, there is denial. In fact. And the story in this case comes from one of the most suffering territories – if we speak for example of medical guards – of Friuli, that is the Pordenone area. Giorgia Franceschin is a 28-year-old doctor who has chosen a mission. It is to guarantee assistance on the territory, despite threats, difficulties and exhausting shifts.

Doctor Franceschin, why the medical service?

«The path I chose immediately after graduating two years ago. I proposed immediately. I wanted an experience that was formative, that really made me understand the job. Then, with Covid, I was also part of the special assistance continuity units ».

Yet there are few colleagues like you. Because?

«It’s true, even here in Pordenone the staff is undersized. We are few and the audience is large. It is not an easy job, there are risks and endless days ».

So let’s dive into the profession, tell us about a typical day of a medical guard in Friuli …

«I state and repeat: I love this job and do it very willingly. But at the end of twelve hours of work you arrive that you are a rag. You are literally exhausted ».

Shall we start from weekdays?

“They are perhaps the hardest. Work usually starts at eight in the evening and shifts off at eight in the morning. It’s a very intense twelve hours. Then come Saturday and Sunday ».

Precisely the days that many want to avoid …

“On holidays we leave at ten in the morning, for example on Saturdays, and finish work at eight in the evening. The next shift always starts at 8pm and closes at 8am the next day. On Sundays, on the other hand, we talk about twelve hours and that’s it during the day, from eight in the morning to eight in the evening ».

The effort is great, do you consider your job as a mission?

“I remember my grandmother felt ill one day. It was a doctor who advised her. I understood at that moment the usefulness of the service ».

How would you describe this utility?

«It is the proximity to the territory, as well as a fundamental filter that stands between general medicine and the emergency room. A good medical guard is able to relieve the emergency departments and give answers to the citizens ».

So an experience absolutely to be recommended …

“100 percent yes. You also have the opportunity to meet colleagues with several years of profession behind them and learn the trade in the field ».

Aren’t there also risks?

“There are, especially at night. I’ve never wanted to work a night shift alone. I don’t trust it, it’s always better to have a colleague in the next room, just in case. The same concept should also be valid during the day ».

What are the dangers?

“As a medical guard, a little bit of everything happens. We also have psychiatric patients who we have to help anyway. But alone it’s not always easy or safe. There is also the fear of being attacked ».

Did it happen to you?

“Verbally yes, physically fortunately no.”

What is the attitude you find in patients?

“Unfortunately, more and more often we notice verbal aggression and veiled threats. There are those who believe they can order us what medicine to prescribe, what treatment to administer. And if we don’t, they threaten to take legal action ».