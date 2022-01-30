“I accepted because I believe in salvation”

Through a post on Twitter, the Salerno has formalized the engagement of Federico Fazio. The former Giallorossi defender thus marries in the DS club Walter Sabatini, who strongly wanted him.

This is the press release on the Campania team website:

The US Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with the defender born in 1987 Federico Fazio. The footballer has been linked to the grenade club until 2024 and will wear the number 17 shirt.

This is the first interview of the Argentine as a player from Salernitana:

Feelings?

“I am very happy to arrive in this club, I am happy to be here and to meet my teammates”.

Why did you choose Salernitana?

“I accepted Salernitana to help this team reach the main goal of salvation. I have seen many matches of Salernitana, I know the players well and they have quality, they are very strong players who need to regain confidence because they are strong. It will be important to find it again to reach the goal “.

Your origins?

“My great-grandparents were born in the province of Salerno, then they left to reach Argentina, they would be proud today”.

Do you believe in salvation?

“The championship is still long, I think we can do it but we have to work match after match. I saw the teammates, they have quality and we can do it, we have to fight. We have 4-5 unavailable “.

Your number?

“I chose 17 because I was born on 17”.

The fans?

“The Salernitana fans are very hot, similar to the Argentine fans. It is important to have them next to us, we hope they can go to the stadium to have them by our side and fight together “.