“I acted with Hopkins and Damon But at 76 it’s time to quit” – Chronicle

Such a clamor was not expected: messages, phone calls, posts and emails from incredulous people, who regret the announced choice or invite the director concerned to reconsider. Ivano Marescotti, born in Romagna, 76 years old on February 4, announced on Facebook the decision to abandon cinema, theater and TV “to enjoy old age”. “Following the example of Jack Nicholson who retired from the stage at 73,” he wrote. Open up heaven. “Oh, Spielberg can’t decide to call me and I said enough”, he laughs at the house in Bagnacavallo where he moved from Bologna a couple of years ago.

Marescotti, a bolt from the blue?

“But no, I’ve been thinking about it for some time and refusing job offers without any regrets. I had my agency say I was busy but then I realized that the patch was worse than the hole. No need to lie, it’s time to give up. “.

An outing in style quoting Jack Nicholson …

“I wrote on Facebook that you need to have a model … Seriously, it’s just an ironic joke and obviously there is no comparison. It fascinates me that a sacred monster like him has decided at 73 to say enough and retire to an anonymous ranch to enjoy his retirement. He hasn’t even announced it, he’s gone. “

So no envy for an actor like Glauco Mauri who, at 91, still turns theaters playing ‘King Lear’?

“I admire that age but my life has always been marked by precise phases. I worked at the town planning office of the Municipality of Ravenna where I was in charge of regulatory plans and then at 40 I started acting by chance. luckily, I was directed by important directors and I starred alongside giants like Anthony Hopkins but also Julianne Moore and Matt Damon. Now the third time has begun with a new organization of life. It is not usual in Italy. Retirees constitute a cultural heritage “.

Are any health problems impacting your decision?

“Well, at 76 there are some ailments but that is not the problem. It must also be said that an old actor has obligatory roles and he cannot run in a film for two hundred meters … But even that counts for little. It all happened during the lockdown: there I began to appreciate a relaxed and slowed down life, I put my hand to the pile of books I had to read all my life and I felt in control of my time without anxiety “.

Do you have any regrets about your career?

“I regret my 20 years … Well, maybe something could have gone differently. I had to be Pontius Pilate in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, then the shooting was moved, I had other contracts and nothing was done. another letter from Mel in which he said that that part could only be from an Italian like me. Then he hired a Polish actor. A newspaper headlined: ‘The actor who said no to Mel Gibson’ “.

Far from the sets and theaters, are you not afraid of boredom?

“No, I will continue to take care of my school for actors, the Tam (Teatro Accademia Marescotti), which is based in Marina di Ravenna and welcomes about twenty students every year. And in any case, boredom is better than overwork paranoia: idleness. it is necessary to regenerate interest in things “.

Leave an Italian cinema in good health?

“Given that I don’t like a respected author like Sorrentino, I must say that I am a little disappointed when I think of European films. We continue to produce more or less successful comedies far from the glories of the past. Not surprisingly one of my latest films of success, A casa tutti bene by Muccino, was dramatic “.

How do you leave your job?

“Between films and series I have interpreted at least 120 titles and therefore I believe I have given everything I could. I closed the official theater in Turin with Zio Vanya, I still have a film coming out entitled Criminali si becoci and I have held recitals everywhere. More than this”.