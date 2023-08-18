Andrea Estevez met a movie star in Los Angeles: “I admired him in each of his films” – Credits: @Instagram: @estevezandrea

Actress Andrea EstevezThe United States resident later shared a post on his personal Instagram account Meet one of his biggest Hollywood idols.

This Wednesday, the actress traveled to Los Angeles to present the musical comedy she stars in. However, she was pleasantly surprised when she met a Hollywood actor during her stay. Dwayne Johnsonbetter known dome ,rock,, actor of fast and furious, jumanji And black adam, Dressed in a black shirt and sunglasses, he was all smiles as he posed for a picture.

Andrea Estevez visits Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles

“I admired him in every film he did”, introduced Andrea Estevez who was delighted to meet her idol. He added, “What a pleasure to meet you in Los Angeles, The Rock, so charismatic.”

Apparently, the two actors had a chat and she reflected on that pleasant conversation: “Thanks for those words. Dwayne Johnson is one of the most electrifying stars in all of Hollywood.”,

After the scandalous separation of Juan Manuel Garcia for the maintenance of his daughter HannahAndrea decided to continue her life in the United States, where she raised the little girl and continued her acting career.

However, the imprisonment was a difficult time for her, as she could not practice acting and instead, had to change her field for a few months. “It has nothing to do with me: I am an importer. I am bringing, trading, Here I was portrayed to be more business than artistic. I’ve got an import license and I’m bringing a winery here from Argentina, I already have a contract, I have an office,” he said in a dialogue on Net TV in 2022.

He also talked about his business side. “I launched my brand for handbags and shoes here called ‘Hannah by Andrea Estevez.'” At present, I sell online and I am looking forward to set up a stand in some malls, I’m with 200 million jobs. I can’t do it anymore. Besides, I have also set up an apartment to rent to tourists,” he said.

Luis Miguel returns to Argentina to act in variety shows Movistar Arena. The event resulted in a strong hope among those who got tickets to the event American breakfast negotiated with (US) Andrea EstevezWho had an affair with Luis Miguel and told some special things about their relationship.

,i stayed with her for six or seven nights, it was the whole phase when he was in Obras, then he went to Mar del Plata, where I did a show and he performed, and we ended up touring the country through Córdoba. Then we traveled to Los Angeles twice, I stayed in a hotel with her we celebrated his birthday in miami”, said Estevez, who elaborated on what it was like to be with the artist.

In the same line, he remarked: “He was a very gentleman, educated person, in a good mood, sociable, he surrounded himself with friendly couples and an intimate circle with his brother. I was with no one else but myself in all the moments we shared,