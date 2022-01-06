I admit it: I would never have sold Insigne. But now go away now

A great love cannot be canceled all of a sudden in a hotel room, between a few selfies of circumstance and, above all, not with disposable terry slippers.

I admit, I am one of those who loved Insigne. Of those whose eyes sparkled regularly, for a sumptuous stop, for a throw of forty meters, for an illuminating no-look in the fog of a zero-zero, for a shot that ended up inside, making everyone forget all of a sudden …

I admit, I would never have sold him (and, in fact, we have not sold him; right), because I am still convinced that he is the strongest of the Italian players circulating today, the only one with what Stephen King would have called the “shimmer”; not the most useful of all, perhaps, but it is good for health to privilege beauty over utility, every now and then. And anyway, glitter is a luxury, whatever Jack Nicholson thinks.

I admit, I liked that he was the captain himself, in the era in which that band wrapped, albeit for unexpected injuries, even unlikely biceps. And I liked that our captain was an IGT product (typical geographical indication), as confirmed by some of his frequent colorful expressions that relieved me of the weight of these championships all the same, all or almost all in black and white.

I admit, until this morning I was still convinced that “… but imagine if he goes to Toronto” and that “… sooner or later he’ll find the agreement with Napoli, you’ll see” because I stayed, after all, at another football, in Chinaglia can’t go to Frosinone, let alone Insigne at Toronto. I stayed at another football, and it’s my fault. In fact, I have persisted in making season tickets to the stadium for half a century and I have not even noticed that season tickets no longer have them.

I admit, I was very upset reading the newspapers today, and not for the Canadian millions that rained down on Insigne (prosit!) To an extent that continues to fluctuate between three and three hundred depending on who writes and who does the calculations; but for the terry slippers provided by the hotel and worn by the captain at the time of signing. Because a great love – I’m talking about mine – does not disappear suddenly in a hotel room, between a few selfies and, above all, not with disposable terry slippers. If it really had to end, I would have wanted more special effects.

I would prefer now – and it is the last admission that I allow myself – that the story ends here, without this championship appendix made surreal by the covid and by the dull intransigence of the federal leaders, that the Manzoni monatti in comparison are Mastro Lindo. Let alone if we add the foreseeable slow agony that will take place between now and May, between explicit insults and hidden regrets.

I remember, as an old classic of adolescence, when girls were told: “It will be better if we are apart for a while, just to understand”. And it usually happened when everything was already understood. Here, Lorenzo, since this too was love (with the aggravating circumstance that, at least I am not even much more of a teenager), I would say that it is better now if we stay away for a while. We have already understood everything.