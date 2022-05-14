I agree with Lewandowski! They confirm that Barça has its…

FC Barcelona continues in its efforts to finalize signings for the next summer market. After not being able to continue in the bid for Erling Haaland, who will finally play for Manchester City, the target would be Robert Lewandowski. The Pole would have already expressed his desire to become a culédespite the fact that at the moment there have been no movements between the clubs.

The information has been provided by ‘Sport1’, adding that the agreement would contemplate the hiring of the attacker for three seasons. ‘Lewy’ intends to change the air after the offers that Bayern Munich have presented him, but that both he and his agent, Pini Zahavi, have considered insufficient based on his performance in recent years.

The gunner’s contract will expire in June 2023, so the bavarian club must prepare for a possible negotiation if they want to cash in on his transfer instead of seeing him leave without leaving a euro in the coffers of the institution next year. Lewandowski would have already made it clear to his agent that he does not want to continue in Germany and this in turn has been transmitted to the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta.

Bayern refuses to sell him

In this sense, the start of talks would depend solely on the willingness of Bayern, which has so far only shown resistance. In fact, its president, Herbert Hainer, has stressed once again that the Polish attacker is still linked to the German team for one more season: “Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and he will fulfill it”.

For his part, Lewandowski has not issued any kind of statement, waiting for what may result from the conversations between the club and his representative. However, things will not be easy for Barça if Bayern change their minds and decide to sell them, since in that case other clubs could present a ‘battle’ for his signing as the highest bidders given the economic situation of the azulgrana team.