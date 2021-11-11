“I almost died in the Rocky IV fight scene” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The punch taken by Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgren) in the first round of the film was so violent that it damaged his pericardium, to the point that the doctors were convinced that he would not make it out of intensive care.

Sylvester Stallone really risked that Ivan Drago’s threat to Rocky Balboa before crossing the boxing gloves in the ring of Rocky IV (that is, the famous I break you in two, entered in the history of famous phrases of the cinema) would go to the sign and that he on that set he really died there. The blow inflicted on Rocky in the first round by the Russian giant (played by Dolph Lundgren) was in fact so violent even in reality that the doctors were convinced that Sly would talk to the angels of the short, while the nurses had already begun to pray for him in intensive care.

In the first round, when I went down, it was all true – said the 75-year-old actor in the video “The Making of Rocky vs. Drago by Sylvester Stallone ”on his YouTube channel -. Lundgren smashed me with one punch, but at that moment I didn’t realize it. Later that night my heart began to swell, the pericardium was damaged, as happens in a car accident when you hit the steering wheel with your chest, my blood pressure shot up to 260 and the doctors were convinced that I would talk to. the Angels.

Given the severity of his condition, Stallone was rushed from Canada – where the film was set – to California and hospitalized. I found myself on a low-altitude emergency flight – continued the actor – and once in California I was hospitalized in intensive care and I was surrounded by nuns praying that I would make it. After four days of care and prayer, Sly fortunately recovered and was able to return to the set and finish filming the fight scene.

Married to model Jennifer Flavin since 1997, Stallone has three daughters: Sophia, 25; Sistine, 23 and Scarlet, 19. Next December the legendary red gloves worn in Rocky III will be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions, along with almost 500 memorabilia belonging to the actor’s personal archives and coming directly from the sets of his most famous films. famous (including Rambo, Cliffhanger and The Mercenaries): the intentions are that the sale should reach almost 1.5 million dollars.