“I already know how it will end” (the goalkeeper does the begging) – Libero Quotidiano





“I don’t know if the rivalry with Navas has become a problem, I think everyone knows how this story is going to end. And it will turn out well for Gianluigi. It takes a little patience, I understand that he is living a moment never lived before, but only with dialogue will it be resolved. Slowly … “So Mino Raiola talk about his client Gianluigi Donnarumma, forced into the ballot for a starting position in the PSG with Keylor Navas.





In the meantime, the prosecutor has a word for many of his clients, such as Pogba, of whom there is talk of a return to Turin. “December is the month for dreaming, with Christmas and all the holidays. It’s still too early, let’s see what happens. We don’t know why, but when we talk about Pogba in England, even the dead wake up. So better not talk about it, too. because then maybe some former Manchester United sand he doesn’t talk about Pogba and he doesn’t talk about anything about me. So it’s better not to talk about it, “he specified.





No news on the renewal of De Ligt with the bianconeri: “We are in November …” Romagnoli has a similar speech with Milan: “The transfer market will start in May. I don’t know, we will work”. On Paul Pogba however he is unbalanced on Juve’s interest: “Dreaming is free, whoever does not dream is dead. I don’t forbid dreams to anyone, I do them too every day so let’s dream, it’s good for you. Then let’s see if these become reality “, he concluded.