“I also love jazz and 40s music”

Throughout his career, Leonardo Dicaprio has starred in films with some of the best soundtracks ever. In 1997 reinterpreted the story of the tragic love between Romeo and Juliet alongside Claire Danes in the brilliant film by Baz Luhrmann Romeo + Juliet, set in an imaginary 90’s Los Angeles neighborhood called Verona Beach and with the music of Garbage, Butthole Surfers, Cardigans and Radiohead, in 2006 he was the cop Billy Costigan infiltrated the gang of the boss Frank Costello (an amazing one Jack Nicholson) in The Departed from Martin Scorsese, with an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack, from the Irish folk-punk gods Dropkick Murphys to classics of Allman Brothers Band and gods Rolling Stones and in 2019 he co-starred with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino, who personally chose songs recorded before 1970 for the soundtrack, come on Mamas & Papas to Paul Revere & the Raiders and Deep Purple by listening to over 14 hours of original Los Angeles radio KHJ-AM broadcasts (including host Don Steele’s original spoken talks).

In a recent interview, Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his playlists of favorite songs of all time. At number one there is Sitting on the Dock of the Bay from Otis Redding, a soul classic released as a single on January 8, 1968. Otis Redding is said to have started writing Sittin’On the Dock of the Bay in a houseboat docked at the port of Sausalito a San Francisco, and that he described himself in the first verse of the song in which he talks about a man sitting on the quay of the harbor overlooking the bay. Steve Cropper by Booker T & the Mg’s who produced the piece recalled the birth of a song that has become one of the most famous in the history of soul: “Otis had to do some concerts at the Fillmore and had chosen to stay in that house by the sea. He arrived in the studio in Memphis with the first verse, and finished the song just before singing it“. Otis Redding records it twice before heading off on tour.

Three days later, on December 10, 1967, he died in the crash of the plane with which he was traveling with the band The Bar-Kays in Macon, Georgia. In addition to the soul of Sittin on the Dock of the Bay, Leonardo DiCaprio has included a lot of hip-hop music on his list of favorite songs, also due to the influence that his second collaboration with Baz Luhrmann had on him in 2013 in The Great Gatsby whose soundtrack was produced by Jay- Z: «SI have always been a hip-hop fan»Said Di Caprio,« Mi like Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz and all the rap of my generation, the 80s, but also jazz, 40s music and Stevie Wonder“.