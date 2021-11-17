“I always check the weapons on the set”

The actor talked about his relationship with guns on set, from after the death of his colleague and friend on the set of “The Crow” to the recent accident that cost the life of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on the film with Alec. Baldwin. “Now every time they give me a weapon on set I check it, open it, I always show it to the person I’m aiming at and I show it to the crew,” said the star during an interview with the podcast WTF with Marc Maron

George Clooney commented on Brandon Lee’s death and the fatal accident on the film’s set Rust, talking about his relationship with guns on set. That relationship changed both after Lee’s tragic demise while filming de The Raven and now, following the gunshots fired by Alec Baldwin which cost the life of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography of the film of which the famous actor was the protagonist and also the producer. “Now every time they give me a weapon on set I check it, open it, always show it to the person I’m aiming at and show it to the crew,” said the star during an interview with the podcast. WTF with Marc Maron. He then focused on a very important figure of Hollywood and film productions in general, until today still little known and instead now sadly famous, precisely following the events that took place on the set of Rust: the arms officer. “After every single take, when you’re done, you have to return the weapon to the weapons officer,” explained Clooney. “The person who gives you the gun, responsible for it, is the gunman,” he stressed. “After Brandon’s death everyone does it and I hope Alec Baldwin did it too.”

Investigations to clarify the dynamics of the accident in which Halyna Hutchins died are still ongoing.

Clooney’s direct experiences with on-set incidents due to guns

Who was Halyna Hutchins, the director of dead photography on set George Clooney’s career spans almost half a century, so this actor has a lot of experience in terms of things that happen on sets, between takes. “I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person who gives you the gun, who is responsible for it, is the gunman or prop. I was friends with an actor named John-Erik Hexum, who accidentally shot himself in the head with a blank gun and died after a few days. Besides, I was a great friend of Brandon Lee. My cousin Miguel Ferrer would be his best man at the wedding just the week following his death. Brandon and I played soccer together and met at the Hollywood YMCA three days a week. We were friends, and that had to be the role of life for him, “” he told the microphones of WTF with Marc Maron. We recall that Brendon Lee died on March 31, 1993 at the age of 28 in circumstances similar to those found on the set of Rust, that is for a prop weapon that was not loaded with blanks but with real bullets.

The fatal blow for the actor was fired on set a week before filming ended The Raven.

Clooney’s criticism of film productions

Alec Baldwin, from the beginning to the accident on the set of “Rust” George Clooney also expressed a personal criticism of the sector, blaming the fact that there is a tendency to economise on these things that are actually very important, of vital importance, in the literal sense. Perhaps he would tend to economize on arms workers, hiring inexperienced people to be able to pay them less. “It’s maddening that it’s gotten to the point where you skimp on these things … Now, I definitely don’t want to say it was deliberate. It was a terrible accident. But probably a 24-year-old with little experience is not. he should be head of the weapons department, ”the star said.

The weapons officer on the set of Rust deepening



Case Alec Baldwin, assistant director: “Overwhelmed and grieved” In late October 2021, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the weapons officer on the set of Rust, released its first official statement. He did so through a letter issued through his lawyers in which, first of all, he wanted to express his closeness to the victim’s family. It also paved the way for what George Clooney himself said in relation to the tendency of film productions to economize. The gunsmith declared that she had no idea where the bullets with which the weapon was loaded came from and said she was forced to perform two different tasks, without the ideal conditions to perform them at their best. She would also have asked the production for more time to train the actors and stuntmen and to deal with props but, according to her official statement, she would not have been granted. In the meantime, the competent authorities are proceeding with the investigations. According to what the US press reports, they would be inclined to think that the bullet extracted from the shoulder of the film’s director, Joel Souza (also involved in the accident from which he sustained serious injuries), is the same that caused Halyna’s death. Hutchins. For now, no formal lawsuit has yet been filed.