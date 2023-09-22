“I always have to control myself…”: Maura Rivera got honest and explained in detail the delicate disease she suffers from

Maura Rivera revealed the details of a delicate illness that she has been suffering from for a few years, which she revealed publicly in 2019.

At the time, the former Rojo revealed that she was suffering from hypothyroidismA condition she was diagnosed with after her first pregnancy 12 years ago.

“It is very common, I don’t hate it, I have learned to live with it, even though there are a lot of adversities, but how does it affect me? “I have a slow metabolism, so I need to do sports and eat healthy (even though I love to eat),” He said on that occasion.

Maura Rivera’s advice

And now, the dancer received a question via Instagram from a follower who is suffering from the same disease.

“Hello! Just wanted to know what your thyroid problem is. She was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and I am having seizures.”According to Page 7, the netizen wrote.

At first, Rivera wanted to reassure her: “You don’t have to get into an attack,” he responded.

“It’s a disease you have to learn to live with. You’re not going to die or anything serious happen. You just have to control yourself. Don’t blame the thyroid for everything,” the influencer said.

And on the same lines, he repeated this “I have had hypothyroidism since the birth of my first child. “I must have been there 12 years and I learned to live with this disease.”

“It doesn’t affect me, because I don’t want it to happen either. I take the pills every day on an empty stomach. “I always have to control myself.” he finished.

