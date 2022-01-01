I always knew I was Hermione

In the special Harry Potter reunion it is revealed how the actors were chosen among the many children. Emma Watson’s determination: “I knew it was me Hermione”.

There is so much material to pull out of the special reunion Harry Potter 20th Anniversary:Return to Hogwarts, available as an absolute TV premiere on Sky – via the dedicated Sky Cinema Harry Potter channel – and streaming on Now. The event, simultaneously with the United States, is attracting comments on all social platforms. It has already become a great collective ritual. If you know the saga, it is useless to tell you to watch it. If you don’t know it, if you are one of the few who have never seen Harry Potter, look at it now: it will open the doors to an enchanting world.

The story of the auditions

In the special reunion Harry Potter 20th Anniversary:Return to Hogwarts, the first block of the special is dedicated to specimens. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) reveals that the auditions had already begun without their knowledge: “They put us all there to socialize and pretended to leave. There were microphones everywhere. A little girl points to one and says to me:” What? Is that it? “And I answer her:” What do you want it to be? It’s a microphone. ”And then I said to her,“ It’s a ruse, it’s a trick, this is our audition. ”And I remember it clearly, because that little girl was Emma Watson. Is exactly Emma Watson reveals:

I always knew I was the one who would play Hermione. And my parents were terrified of it, because they were afraid that I would be disappointed.

Daniel Radcliffe’s choice for Harry Potter

In “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” it is also revealed that the production could not find the ideal child for the role of Harry Potter. JK Rowling admits: “We couldn’t find Harry, the character that would make Harry Potter we didn’t have it yet and it was embarrassing”. Then, director Chris Columbus saw David Copperfield’s BBC version on TV. And there he was, Daniel Radcliffe.

Who is in the Harry Potter reunion

In the reunion of the Harry Potter saga participated, in addition to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, also Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.