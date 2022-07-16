I always wanted to be a superhero

“He is a super cute character, with a big heart. He can manipulate gravity, so he can lift people, float. It was so much fun for me to play Sloane. She had always wanted to play a superhero, she was one of my dreams. And thank God she gave herself, ”she told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS Génesis Rodríguez, in an interview via video call from Los Angeles.

“It is a very dysfunctional family, that is, they don’t get along, like any other, some do, others don’t. But they are superheroes and they have to save the world. And, every time they try, they don’t do well; things get worse with each season. And in this third season they meet a family in the same time, but in a parallel universe, so we Sparrows replace the Umbrellas, we are rivals, ”he added about the plot of the series, which was filmed in Canada.

The Miami actress of Hispanic origin was surprised to be chosen for the role, because a Latino actor was already working on the series, something that reaffirms that, somehow, things are changing in Hollywood.

“I did not imagine entering this show, because there was already a Latino and usually when there is a Latino, they do not hire two. So these producers were open-minded and hired me. Times are changing for Latinos in Hollywood. I think that’s how it has to be, it’s super,” she expressed.

“Latinos are not one or the other out there. We are many and we are different and we should be represented in all colors and all nationalities. And I love that they understand that,” he added.

Genesis, the youngest of the daughters of the Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, who had with his current wife, the Cuban model Carolina Pérez, spoke about his roots.

“I am Caribbean at heart, I love my two cultures. And in Miami you live a lot in both cultures. But I don’t just feel Cuban-Venezuelan, I identify myself with all the beauty and all the Latin culture that we have, with so much that we offer, the wealth, the traditions, the food, the families, the love, that is, everything that we provide as Latinos, we have so much diversity and beauty. I celebrate everything, ”she exposed.

Being away from her family has been difficult for the actress, who left her native Miami to develop her acting career in the Mecca of Hollywood cinema.

“I miss being away from my parents. And with all this COVID, it was extremely difficult not to be around them. I miss being able to go to a small window and ask for a Cortadito, a croquette; croquettes are needed in Los Angeles. There are croquettes, but you have to drive far for the croquette, they are not on every corner (laughs)… yes, there are tacos, the best ones, ”she said.

On how he lives the acting process, he commented that creating characters is what he enjoys the most and then seeing how he adapts to them.

“Forming characters is the most fun moment and then when you get to the set and you already have the character formed. After the first episode you begin to fit in more and you feel more in character, the more time passes, the more comfortable you feel and you begin to think for the character, it is more intuitive, “she detailed.

“I lent my body to Sloane, I lent her my feelings, my sensitivity, so there is a lot of me in her. I have a little more character, because she is very passive, very sweet, “she added when asked about how she identifies with the character.

love for science fiction

He also revealed that his fascination with science fiction has fueled his passion for acting.

“I fell in love with acting for science fiction, for starwars, ET, Harry Potter. All this was part of the love for acting, I love the genre and I dreamed of doing a superhero.

If he could choose a superpower, he would discard flying or levitation and choose to be able to communicate in different languages ​​to express his admiration for other cultures.

“Being able to speak in all the languages ​​of the world. I love your country, that’s what I would tell them.”

Rodriguez states that The Umbrella Academy it is for those who feel affected no matter what they have lived, because the story shows how to deal with traumatic experiences.

“If you have suffered a little bit of trauma, then this series is for you (laughs), because it teaches you how to deal with any type of trauma, we have all of them,” he suggested.

Although he still does not know what his next project will be, he is confident that having starred in a successful series on Netflix will open new doors for him in the film industry.

“I do not know. I do know that there is a before and after after being on a Netflix show, especially one that is stuck. It would be cool to do an action franchise movie but it would be serious.

As for television, when asked if he would be interested in returning to melodramas after having starred in productions such as give me chocolate (2007), prisoner (2004) or Miss Barbara (2008), replied:

“I never say no. If there is a good script, it would make him happy; what I don’t want is to be the crybaby, that’s right (laughs), I want to be another type of protagonist”.

I would also be willing to embody a villain.

“Why not? What fun! Something very different, ”she said when asked about her interest in an antagonistic role.

The actress announced that she will soon return to the City of the Sun to rest and dedicate time to herself, as she usually does whenever work allows it.

“I’m going to Miami in two weeks, because it’s my turn. When I finish a project, I recharge the batteries. I like to travel a lot, eat well, exercise, take good care of myself, because when I’m working I don’t have the opportunity to do that. Sometimes you get lost at work and you can’t take care of yourself the way you’d like. So that’s what I do, I recharge batteries.”