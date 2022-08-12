“I am 100% cannibal”: the creepy trailer of the documentary on Armie Hammer

While he was one of the biggest stars of the moment in Hollywood, the life of Armie Hammer – seen in films like The Social Network, Very Special Agents: code UNCLE or Call Me by Your Nametook a turn that we did not imagine at the beginning of the year 2021. After the disclosure of private messages in which he described his fantasies related to cannibalism, the actor was then accused of psychological abuse by his former conquests, but also of sexual assault.

The dark side of Armie Hammer soon to be revealed

Accusations that immediately ended his career – he allegedly turned himself into a real estate agent in the Cayman Islands, and which will soon be explored in depth in House of Hammera shocking documentary series expected on Discovery+ from September 2, 2022 in the USA.

We can discover it in the first trailer unveiled by the platform (which is unfortunately not available in France), the dark side of the actor will be revealed there with in particular the highlighting of many disturbing messages such as, “I have a fantasy about someone, to prove their love and devotion to me, tie themselves up in a public place one night and let their body be used“, “You are mine, do you hear me? I own you” or “I’m a 100% cannibal, I want to eat you“, but also by the stories of Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, two alleged victims still upset by their experiences.

Secrets of an evil family

However, as its title suggests, House of Hammer will focus not only on Armie, but on his whole family. And especially men. Thanks to the testimony of Casey Hammer – the actor’s aunt, the horrible secrets of this tribe (violence, sexual assault) will be uncovered. “If you believe in the concept of making a deal with the devil, the Hammers are on top“Can we hear him declare.

Asked about this documentary, Jason Sarlanis (president of content for Discovery+) for his part revealed, “The rape and abuse charges brought against Armie Hammer are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family“. According to him, the research that has been carried out by investigators and journalists should shed light on “truly disturbing details and secrets so sinister that not even money and power were able to hide forever“. It promises…