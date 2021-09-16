“I am a calm one, but for the director I was better neurotic”

The film in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage is ready, but there is someone who will never see that film: Nicolas Cage.

Let’s not forget one fundamental thing: we live in a world where Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in a film about Nicolas Cage. Is not it fantastic? The film entitled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (The unbearable weight of enormous talent) is over and has been seen by insiders, including a selection of ordinary people thanks to routine test screenings. Let’s refresh our memory on the plot of the film:

Nicolas Cage craves a role in Quentin Tarantino’s new film. The actor is having a hard time with his teenage daughter, is buried in debt and often talks to the 90s version of himself who berates him for losing his movie star status. To get himself back financially, Cage agrees to be the guest of honor on the birthday of a Mexican billionaire who is a fan of his, as well as a powerful drug trafficker. The CIA contacts the actor to recruit him as an undercover agent and steal useful information during the party. The situation for Cage is further complicated when the billionaire surprises the actor’s daughter and ex-wife because he wants to help them reconcile.

The screenplay was written by Kevin Etten And Tom Gormican, with the latter also directing the film. During an interview with the American site Collider to talk about another movie called Prisoners of the Ghostland, the actor also answered a question about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, on the experience of interpreting oneself. Nicolas Cage thus replied:

That’s a good question I’m still trying to answer. One of my answers is that I will never go to see this movie. I’ve been told it’s a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also one of the producers, saw it and was very happy with it. I was told the audience liked it. But it would be too crazy a trip for me to go into a room and see myself play the neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of myself, according to Tom Gormican. Because he kept pushing me in that direction. I told him I wasn’t quite like that, that I am quite calm and meditative, not so constantly neurotic, hypersensitive and anxious. But he said “well, the neurotic cage is the best cage”. I said, ok, then let’s do it. I do what you say. I won’t see the movie, but I hope you like it.

The US theatrical release of The Unberable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled for spring 2022. In addition to Nicolas Cage, the cast of the film consists of Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish it’s ours Alessandra Mastronardi.

Below the trailer for Grand Isle, one of the latest films with Nicolas Cage available on the main streaming rental platforms and for subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video service.