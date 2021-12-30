“I am a leader and a patriot, but a politician?”

The Americans would vote The Rock in an eventual race for the US presidency, but what does the person concerned think? In a recent promotional interview, Dwayne Johnson he spoke candidly about a possible future in politics, calling himself a leader and a patriot.

“I read that poll, and the fact that nearly half of Americans are in favor of my presidential candidacy is something that humbles me even more.“the star told CNN’s Chloe Melas.”It’s something that, when I read it, makes me want to sit down. I don’t know of another way to describe the feeling I got from reading about that poll. But I have to admit that I don’t know a damn thing about how to be a politician. I don’t know if I have that kind of politician DNA in my body, I don’t know if you know what I mean. I am a leader, and a patriot round the clock. But a politician? No. “

Dwayne Johnson added: “I think that the best position I can be in right now is people’s hearts: having their trust stimulates me a lot and I think this. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin, your job, your bank account, what car you drive or if you take the bus … I don’t care. None of this interests me. Work hard, take care of your family, be good to people, be nice to people, always be straightforward, honor your word, and maybe just have some fun. And don’t be an asshole. As I said, I don’t think I would make a good political figure! “.

