I am a legend and Will Smith, tonight on TVE

The 1 of TVE issues tonight, at 10:40 p.m., a new screening of ‘I’m legend’. The science fiction film released in 2007 and directed by Francis Lawrence is starring Will Smith with Alice Braga, Emma Thompson and Marine Ireland, among others.

A man-made virus has ravaged part of the earth, but scientist Robert Neville (Will Smith) survives by being immune. Although he thinks he is alone in New York, he discovers that he is being watched by the infected, who only appear at night but devour everyone they meet.

The survivor must hide so as not to be discovered while being controlled by their enemies. The only option you have is to find a possible solution that will reverse the effects of the virus and cure the disease.

