“I am a millionaire for life in Naples”

They hadn’t met yet, three thousand and one hundred and thirteen days ago, and they already knew they would be made for each other. They immediately thought it was love, not a gig: and now that nine years have passed, and between them there has never been a (real) crisis, in the lightness of this era lived together there is a trickle of emotion that makes as a background and fills the atmosphere. In the face of a street urchin who agreed to confess to the Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, Dries Mertens bears the marks of his own experience – the 143 goals, the masterpieces that seem to have been torn from a Flemish art gallery, and various other things – but he lets them rest on the borders of an intimism that reveals his human traits, even his feelings towards that Naples that welcomed him and adopted him, up to the point of electing him as an honorary citizen named Ciro. In this process of identity, between what has been and what has become, Mertens has carved out his own path, his dimension, the desire not to ask himself for anything other than just Naples: “I hope that this is my last football stage ». Like a letter thrown into the waves, in a bottle, with the only message you can imagine inside.

You wouldn’t want to leave Naples: can you imagine your future?

«I’m here. I have an option contract for the club. I wait and then we’ll see. I know there are two ways, one is that of goodbye. And I also know that when it is inevitable to say goodbye, everyone at the Mertens home will cry, me, Kat, even the baby, believe me. I am a happy man here and so is my family. But you have to be realistic and practical: Napoli may no longer need me, and I hope it won’t happen immediately, but if this happens, I will extend my hand, I will be grateful for giving me the opportunity to belong to this world. and making me appreciate it. I will not forget a single moment ».

«Scoring a lot, so Adl will be forced to keep me. The more goals I score, the more he will understand that it will be worth getting me signed. And then I have an ace up my sleeve … “

«Instead of going around throwing money, to show up a new striker, I give him the opportunity to sign up for my son. He has a young center forward with a long career ahead of him. And I don’t have to give up either the house or Naples “. […]

