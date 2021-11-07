“I am a playmaker, I play a lot now”, his numbers

Atalanta: Pasalic’s words

“Everyone expected a downhill race for us, maybe they saw Cagliari last but in my opinion it’s a good team that doesn’t deserve that place. It was tough, just like every time we play here, it’s a tough field. We have to go beyond our limits, we won and that’s what counts ”.

On victory

“It was essential to win, to finish those seven games between the two stops in the best possible way. We did well. We are fourth and we are happy. Winning at home? I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, I don’t know how to explain it. win in Bergamo, we hope to do it immediately against Spezia ”.

On goals and on their role

“It’s nice to take part in my team’s goals, I’m happy to play continuously, what is extra is always nice but what matters is helping the team to achieve the goals we are fighting for. My role? A bit of everything, that of an attacking midfielder is natural but I can also play in other positions, it depends on what the team needs