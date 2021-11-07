Sports

“I am a playmaker, I play a lot now”, his numbers

Mario Pasalic, decisive in yesterday’s match between Cagliari and Atalanta, released some statements at the end of the game to the microphones of the official orobico website. These are his words.

Atalanta: Pasalic’s words

“Everyone expected a downhill race for us, maybe they saw Cagliari last but in my opinion it’s a good team that doesn’t deserve that place. It was tough, just like every time we play here, it’s a tough field. We have to go beyond our limits, we won and that’s what counts ”.

On victory

“It was essential to win, to finish those seven games between the two stops in the best possible way. We did well. We are fourth and we are happy. Winning at home? I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, I don’t know how to explain it. win in Bergamo, we hope to do it immediately against Spezia ”.

On goals and on their role

“It’s nice to take part in my team’s goals, I’m happy to play continuously, what is extra is always nice but what matters is helping the team to achieve the goals we are fighting for. My role? A bit of everything, that of an attacking midfielder is natural but I can also play in other positions, it depends on what the team needs

Atalanta and Fantasy Football: Pasalic’s numbers

Always seen as an unstable owner, Mario Pasalic is proving to be fundamental also this season, both for Atalanta and for Fantasy Football. The orobic midfielder has so far collected 12 appearances out of the 12 available, 9 of these as a starter (also thanks to Matteo Pessina’s injury). In total we are talking about 684 minutes played and a true top midfield performance: 4 assists and 2 goals for a boy with an average rating of 6.18 and the fantasy of 7.09. Important numbers that increase even more in value if we also think of the cards collected (0).

