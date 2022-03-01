‘I am a process man; the results are achieved quickly sometimes, or they take a little longer, but they arrive ‘, says Jorge Célico in the presentation of him as coach of Barcelona SC | Soccer | sports

With a speech full of principles, Jorge Célico (57 years old) was presented this Monday as the new technical director of Barcelona Sporting Club. The Argentine coach, who takes over from his compatriot Fabián Bustos, linked this very day with the Brazilian Santos, described himself as “a man of processes” and announced that in his new position he will pay special attention to the minor divisions, individual development of footballers and the collective “good game” to achieve results, which “are achieved faster, sometimes, or take a little longer”.

Célico, who was responsible for the youth teams of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), was presented in the press room of the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium as helmsman of the canaries until December 2023. He arrives with his own coaching staff: Christian Gómez and César Célico (assistants), Robin Pico (goalkeeper coach), Diego Cuvi (physical coach) and Gregory Calderón (video analyst); They will be accompanied by the professionals of the house, Segundo Alejandro Castillo and Jonathan Mejía.

“Wow, we have worked hard and we are very proud today to make Jorge Célico official as coach of Barcelona Sporting Club,” said Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of Barcelona, ​​at a press conference. “I am very happy personally and also as president. Thank you for accepting this wonderful challenge. Our 84th coach″.

That number is not irrelevant for Célico, who said at the outset that he intends to “be a link, as coach 84, so that the day 85 comes, everything will be much better than now” and that the opportunity with the yellows “grabs him at a moment of important maturity”.

Work with what you have and be patient

Asked about his arrival at a team that has already started the season, the Argentine replied: “One should not hide behind the non-possibility of assembling the squad, on top of the fact that Barcelona has a rich squad, very good footballers. It doesn’t bother me to lead a squad that has been put together by another coach”.

In this context, he was also honest: “I am a man of processes, I believe in day-to-day work. The results are achieved faster sometimes, or take a little longer, but they arrive. The Barcelona that I want to show is the one that emphasizes the game and thus achieves the desired results, not the other way around. I want the players to understand that the shortest way to win is to play good football. I grew up believing that you had to play well to achieve results and I still think the same”.

Seen in juveniles

Célico, South American champion with the Ecuadorian sub-20 in Chile 2019 and bronze medalist with the young tricolors in the World Cup in Poland the same year, announced that in his new stage he will pay special attention to the minor divisions of Barcelona: “It is essential . You will see in my career that I absolutely believe in young people. If you don’t look at the minor divisions, you won’t see those who can shine tomorrow. You have to be patient. I think I’ll be watching the minor divisions every day, all of them. The talent found at an early age is the phenomenon that later plays football. I love it, I have the need to be with young people”.

The Argentine, who previously led in Ecuadorian football at El Nacional and Universidad Católica, also said that his relationship with the FEF (he was there since 2017) ended “on good terms.”

“I never hid the desire to lead Barcelona. What professional is not tempted to lead such a large team? I am excited as if he were a boy, ”Célico added.

And regarding the legacy of Bustos, national champion with the bullfighters in 2020 and semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores in 2021, his compatriot pointed out: “They leave me with Barcelona at the top, with the bar held high. And that’s good, because usually coaches get to a team on the floor. Each coach generates a different imprint on the team he leads, which does not invalidate that what has been done to date has been wrong. It responds more to the DNA of each coach. What Fabián did was spectacular. I will give my imprint, hopefully it will be similar to what Fabián did”.

Célico will not direct Barcelona on Wednesday against Universitario de Deportes in Lima, in the second leg of phase 2 (qualifying) of the Libertadores. However, he will be in the National Stadium of Peru. Those in charge of the yellow team will be Castillo and Mejía.

The debut of the brand new strategist of the bullfighters could take place on Saturday in the field of October 9 for date 3 (first round) of the LigaPro Serie A. (D)