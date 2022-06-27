“I am a sponge trying to absorb the wisdom of my colleagues – Metro World News

The quintessential mystery-solving/podcasting/comedy trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short return for the second season of “Only Murders in the Building.” The new installment picks up right after the events of the season one finale, with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver implicated in the murder of their building’s board chairwoman, Bunny.

One of the attractions of the second season is the addition to the cast of Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Cara Delevingne.

In the series, Mabel (Gómez) will meet the owner of an art gallery named Alice (Delevingne) who will put the protagonist in contact with a facet of her sexuality that she has been denying until now.

“It was wonderful that they both knew each other and felt very comfortable with each other,” said John Hoffman, co-creator of the series. “The sparks fly making it clear that one is opening the world of the other.”

Critics have already praised the first season of the young Gomez’s connection with the two comedy monsters Martin and Short and to find out more about what to expect from the new installment, Metro chatted with the American singer and actress.

Q: What does it mean to you to team up with comedy legends like Martin Short and Steven Martin?

– I had no idea who they were. I’m kidding. Of course, I knew who they were, not only did I know their work, but I was very excited to work with them. The first season was a great honor. I was very nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, sometimes people in comedy can be a little distant and I didn’t know what I was going to find. Let’s just say I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. Now I have these two crazy people in my life who basically give me teenage advice every day while I sing rap songs to them.

Selena Gomez with Steve Martin (Craig Blankenhorn/ HULU)

Q: This is your first series as an adult.

– I signed my life with Disney at a very young age. So he didn’t know exactly what he was doing. This series has a much higher level of sophistication. The first reason I wanted to participate in the series was the quality of the material. In my childhood, I didn’t know what I was doing. I walked around the shoot completely lost, now I’m a sponge trying to absorb the wisdom of my colleagues. It’s wonderful to come back to television and be an actress who represents her real age, something that never happens. That’s why I’m happy.

Q: What have you learned from Steve Martin and Martin Short?

– The way they lead together is commendable. They are humble and kind and they are there until the end every day, and they are really generous, they have been a great example for me. They’ve been doing this longer than I’ve lived, and if I wish for anything, it’s to be as lucky as them to have a long career. I love the way they talk to people. I love the way they behave with the team, making everyone feel good. That makes me want to be a good actress. Thanks to them I fell more in love with my profession. I laugh with them all day.

“I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I just try to do my job as best as possible to be up to the task.” — Selena Gomez, American singer and actress.

Q: Are there similarities between you and Mabel?

– You are right. Although I will not reveal anything. In fact, all my concerts on the set lasted one second, because I had so many things to pay attention to during the shoot that there was no time for anything else. That’s what I like about my job, that I forget about my reality. I arrived at the shoot super paranoid, aware of the paparazzi and once I started, it was as if they didn’t exist and they ended up leaving. That was another lesson my peers gave me.

P: You say you are a sponge when it comes to learning things. Comedy is a magical world. Have you learned anything about the magic of comedy by watching these two geniuses?

– I have tried to discover that magic and I have discovered that they are two very special geniuses with a sense of humor that no longer exists. No one dares to use parody like them. I love that they have a sense of humor that is not the typical rude and dark that is fashionable. It is subtle and very light. I think that was something I really appreciated. But I have to be honest, I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I just try to do my job as well as possible to keep up with him. I even made a joke to Steve about how I wish I could redo the whole first episode because I’m not the same at the beginning as I am at the end.

Q: Given that you are one of the most followed women on the planet on social media, do you think it is important to be in tune with all of your fans?

– Yes. That’s the reason why I like social networks. I can talk about the things that I am passionate about without intermediaries. This is how I do it and this is how I will continue to do it. I like to be able to talk about the topics that I am passionate about and not about my personal life.

June 28th

It is the date that the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” will premiere on Hulu.