Katy Perry, thanks to the pandemic, has been able to spend a lot of time with her daughter Daisy in recent months. The singer in addition to enjoying the daily goals of her little girl is also organizing the dates of her new tour in Las Vegas. After all, as she herself said: “I am a working mom”.

To the delight of the fans, who had badly digested their momentary separation, the relationship between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom goes full steam ahead. After a year off, the couple got back together in 2018 and on March 5, 2020, the pop star announced her first pregnancy. He did it in a special way, with the launch of the single’s music video Never Worn White, in which she showed herself for the first time with her belly. Daisy Dove Bloom was born on August 26, 2020, upsetting the life of her parents. Katy Perry has tried to experience pregnancy and the first months as a mother in the most reserved way possible, without exposing herself excessively, but always telling herself with sincerity. For this reason she did not hold back in sharing with fans and followers even the moments of difficulty related to motherhood, which concern not only the inevitable changes in the body but also a different daily life to manage with much less time available. Now that little Daisy is a few months old, Katy Perry feels ready to go back to her work commitments, which she never really gave up. He is in fact planning his next tour.

Katy Perry is back on tour as a mom

Loading... Advertisements

“I don’t have time for myself anymore, but it’s the best job in the world“said Katy Perry, referring to the mom job she has been dedicating to since last August, when she gave birth to her first child. Thanks to the constant support of her partner, the actor Orlando Bloom, she managed to manage the days so that she could get back to her schedule very soon. After giving birth, in fact, she only took a very short break, to devote herself exclusively to her baby, but then returned to American Idol, the program in which he plays the role of judge. Of course, it was not easy, having new tasks in his routine and having a creature to take care of, but he lived every renunciation with joy. “I no longer have the extra time I have had all my life. I created a space for my daughter and I’m glad I did. When you become a mother you focus only on that. Not because you don’t love other people, but because you want to be. a great mom, “said the singer, who is now also going back in tour.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Carnival Row premiere

Katy Perry is a happy mom

Archived this week the experience of judge to American Idol, Katy Perry is ready to embark on the next adventure. On social media he announced Play, his residency in Las Vegas which will lead her to perform in the US city for about fifteen dates, between December 2021 and March 2022. She is organizing many surprises for her fans and it will certainly be an exciting and intense period, which she seems to be really excited about! On the other hand she too, like any other artist, has had to postpone commitments, shows, concerts due to the pandemic, so surely the joy of returning to the stage is a lot. But returning to the stage also means having less time to devote to life as a mother. During the lockdown, the singer was able to fully enjoy her baby, following her step by step in her daily life. On Friday’s On-Air episode, she told Ryan Seacrest that giving birth in the middle of the pandemic was an advantage, because it allowed her to spend a lot of time with Daisy. She shared the goals achieved by the little girl during the live broadcast: “He is crawling and has a tooth“revealed, defining himself”a working mom“.