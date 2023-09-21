“I am already fixing my voice and my first song will be for you”

Our eyes and energies are focused on His return, eduardo antonio He updated the social network about his recovery and mentioned the new music he is preparing for his audience.

After confirming a few hours ago that he would come out with a new image and music, El Divo de Placetas said that he is already recovering his voice and that his first song will be for Yemaya.

Along with a photo in which she is posing with her hands on her back in front of the ocean, she wrote, “Thank you Yemaya, my mother, for always taking care of me and giving me your blessings.”

The issue, as put forward by his manager in statements CyberCubaA video clip will be projected along with images of him in hospital following his emergency admission for diverticulitis and his previous cosmetic surgery. It will be titled “For the Jealous”,

“I am very happy to see that you have recovered, I am going to visit you as soon as you learn to sing, I am sure that my parents were born in Placetus”; “Wow, great, get well soon, the public is waiting for you”; “Thank God you are on the mend, I send you a big hug”; “Ashe, all the best to you from Villa Clara, we love you, take care”; “The ashes and blessings of Our Lady, Mother of the world who never abandons her children”; “Bless my life, you are a great and good person, with your protection everything will be fine,” is read among the reactions of his followers, who have not stopped showering him with good wishes and signs of affection and seeing him Eagerly waiting for. Has fully recovered and is enjoying his music and shows.