“I am angry about this lack of confidence”

“The positive thing is that we scored and we played a decent game. We conceded the trivial first goal but the team was at least good at reacting, even if they could develop some actions better. I think the situation on the pitch had to be managed. better and for this I got angry “.

On grit

“She failed in some situations and I don’t like that; I don’t want the team to go down in spirits at the first mistake. After the first goal we could have reacted better.”

About the game

“We are working hard on this, and positive developments can be seen in terms of the game. However, there is still a lack of confidence in this team, and we must find it as soon as possible to collect some positive results.”

About Portanova

“We gave him a chance in the Italian Cup and today we decided to confirm him. Unfortunately he came out with a small injury, but he gave us a lot of concreteness, as we asked him. And so did Melegoni; they are two guys who are growing a lot” .