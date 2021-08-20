I am ashamed of the language used

amila Cabelo wanted to write an apology post for using racist phrases on social media in the past. The singer, formerly of Fifth Harmony and one of the most well-known pop stars, wrote that she is sorry for using words that could have hurt someone: “” When I was younger I used a language that I am deeply ashamed of. “

Camila Cabelo wanted to write an apology post for using racist phrases on social media in the past. The singer, formerly of Fifth Harmony and one of the most well-known pop stars, wrote that she is sorry for using words that could have hurt someone. The singer explained that she did it when she was little and that now, at 22, she has grown up and realized, over time, that it was a wrong attitude: “When I was younger I used a language that I am deeply ashamed of and of which I will repent forever. She was rude and ignorant and once I understood both the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and offensive language I was ashamed of having used it. “

Why Camila Cabello was accused of racism

In the past, in fact, Camilla Cabello was accused of using offensive language and racist especially in his posts on a now deleted Tumblr account. In these days, however, the case has returned to topicality, with some users of social networks who have reposted some of those posts and for this reason the singer considered it appropriate to intervene and publicly apologize for what she did when she was younger. In the past, the pop star had intervened to ask fans for more attention to these issues: it happened when following an interview in which the former groupmate Normani Kordei had spent a few words, according to the fans, to talk about Camila, sparking an exaggerated reaction from her fans who forced her to unsubscribe from Twitter. Camila intervened precisely to defend her colleague with a post stigmatizing “all forms of hatred, racism and discrimination against anyone”.

Camila’s apologies

“I apologized at the time and I apologize even now. I never wanted to hurt anyone and I think from the bottom of my heart – said the singer – (…). Now I am 22 years old, I am an adult, I have grown up and aware of the pain that this attitude brings with it. These mistakes do not represent who I am now or who I have always been. I have always fought and I fight for love and inclusiveness and my heart has never had and will never have a single ounce of hate. “Camila Cabello released her album” Romance “in December – after collaborating with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes in “Senorita” – and has announced a tour that on June 24 will touch Italy for the first time with an exhibition at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan.