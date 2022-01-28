“I am at home. Juric? Splendid report “

Pietro Pellegri is officially a new player of the Turin . Immediately after the announcement of the Milan about the “early termination of the loan“, the grenade club has announced of”having acquired it from Monaco on a temporary basis with an option for permanent transfer“. “Grew up in football in the ranks of Genoa, with the rossoblù – on whose bench the technician sat Ivan Juric – made his Serie A debut, against Torino, on 22 December 2016 at 15 years and 280 days, equaling Amedeo Amadei’s precocity – remember the Bull on your website –. On 28 May 2017 he scored his first goal by becoming the third youngest scorer in history. The following season, again at Genoa, with two goals against Lazio in the match played on 17 September 2017, he became the youngest to have scored twice in Serie A. In January 2018 he moved to France, to Monaco, a team with which has collected 23 appearances and 2 goals. Finally, in the 2021/22 season, he wore the Milan shirt. For Pellegri also a presence with the blue Under 21 team and one with the national team A shirt“.

Pellegri: “I’m at home here at Toro”

“Here at Toro I feel at home, I found my dad to welcome me unlike my last experiences. I also meet Ivan Juric with whom I have a wonderful relationship and excellent memories, starting with the one linked to my debut“. Pietro reunites with his father Marco, now team manager granata, the same role he held at the time of Genoa, and is keen to specify: “On the pitch, ours will not be a father-son relationship but an exclusively professional one“. And on the many precocity records already beaten in Serie A he replies as follows: “It is a situation that I live well because all those goals have arrived without thinking about it. You have to make sacrifices and work hard, then things happen“. Finally, the question about his footballing reference points:”My idols – Pellegri replies – they are that absolute phenomenon that was the Brazilian Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with whom I was lucky enough to train and play during my experience at Milan“.

Torino wants to close for Gatti

He will soon be joined by Viktorija Mihajlovic

“I go back to the stadium of my debut, with the same coach I find here at Turin today. Plus, in that game I went on the pitch to replace Tomas Rincón that he was my partner at Genoa; pity not to have met him here too“. To join him under the Mole, moreover, will be his girlfriend who has a surname Mihajlovic, daughter of coach Sinisa, who remained in the hearts of many Toro fans: “Viktorija will join me soon as she did in Munich, she is struggling with the move these days“. The striker in the national team has also already met the captain of Turin, Andrea Belotti. Despite his young age, in fact, Pellegri’s path with the blue shirt is already full of appearances, since the time of the Under 15 team: “In the senior national team, on the occasion of my debut against Estonia, I met a great champion like Gallo. Obviously my goal is to go back to wearing the national team jersey. But I know, of course, that it all depends on my performance in the grenade jersey“.