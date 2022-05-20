I am Batman!: some of the most emblematic actors who represented the superhero

Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Throughout cinematographic history, the Gotham City vigilante has been played by world-class stars who had the privilege of saying: I’m Batman! Regarding the release of the most recent film of this superhero, hbo max brings a count of some of the most emblematic actors who have put on the suit of the knight of the night and whose titles are available on the platform.

Since his first appearance on the screens, in 1989, the biggest names in show business have donned the cape of this character. Here are some of the representatives of Hollywood who have had the honor of giving life to this mysterious vigilante of the DC UNIVERSEeach one establishing its characteristic seal to each version of Batman.

Michael Keaton

The winner of the Golden Globe in 2015 as best actor and, nominated for various academy awards, within his extensive acting career he starred in BATMAN in 1989, which most of us remember today for his unique charisma and audacity. Directed by Tim Burton, Keaton along with Jack Nicholson, as the Joker, made the first series of Batman movies. The defender of law and order in Gotham, he descends into the shadow world, on the borderland between good and evil, fighting only with his martial arts skill and his deeply trained mind to defend the innocent and purge the evil. memory of the death of his parents.

In 1992 he put on his cape again to do BATMAN RETURNS, where the Gotham City vigilante faced Danny DeVito as the Penguin, who was abandoned as a baby, and who grew up to become a great threat to the city. In the way of Bruce Wayne also appears a new enemy, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwomanwho will use seduction as a lethal weapon.

GEORGE CLOONEY

Actor, director, producer, screenwriter, winner of 4 Golden Globes, 2 Oscars and a BAFTA, he launched his career in 1996 starring BATMAN AND ROBIN. This time, Clooney brought to life a seductive and charming Batman who faces the coldest and most cruel villain: Mr. Freeze, played by arnold schwarzenegger, who goes after the brave caped warriors. The evil mr cold joins the toxic Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), to freeze the city and destroy its residents. When all seems lost, Batgirl arrives to join the heroes in this flawless fourth installment.

CHRISTIAN BALE

The superstar winner of 2 Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar, has played endless characters that will last in the memory of viewers. But, from 2005 to 2011, she performed one of the most commemorative roles for him: the trilogy BATMAN BEGINS, THE DARK KNIGHT AND THE DARK KNIGHT RISES, directed by Christopher Nolan. This time, a distant Bruce Wayne with unresolved personal conflicts will have to face villains like Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson), the Joker (Heath Ledger) and Bane (Tom Hardy), respectively.

Ben Affleck

This actor, director, producer and screenwriter has had the opportunity to defend Gotham City and the world on several occasions, playing a lonely Bruce Wayne seeking revenge. In BATMAN VS SUPERMAN: THE RISE OF JUSTICE (2013), together with Henry Cavill (Superman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), he faces Lex Luthor, who takes advantage of the enmity between these two titans to sow chaos. And in ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, where he is in charge of putting together an unprecedented league of heroes: Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), to save the planet of Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their terrible intentions.

ROBERT PATTINSON

The last to don the Gotham City vigilante outfit was Robert Pattinson, one of the stars of the moment in Hollywood. In the latest installment of BATMAN that came to HBO Max, Pattinson portrays a gloomy and conflicted Batman, and faces endless mysteries that will lead him to discover the link that his family has with the representation of corruption in his city. The cast completes it. Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

These and many more stories of the most famous superheroes of all time are available on HBO Max, the home of the entire DC COMICS cinematic universe and where the batman has his batcave.





