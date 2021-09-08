“I am better than her, she is overrated”

A few years ago on the American channel Fx the series Feud was released, on the great rivalries that marked an era. And the first episode was dedicated to the fierce antagonism between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, together in 1962 on the set of What happened to Baby Jane ?. Today, as then, history repeats itself. There is Hollywood in the background, two super famous actresses and one who says of the other: “She’s overrated, I’m better than her in the role of villain.” Message sent via interview from Sharon Stone, a Golden globe won, a Meryl Streep, three Oscars won and eight Golden globes to the assets.

Sharon Stone and that film in Italy: “Humiliated by the director for a sex scene”

Sharon Stone: “There’s only room for one”

Cheeky and jealous, critics argue with tweets. Courageous, Sharon’s supporters retort. Which claims to oppose a world of cinema in which Meryl is the sun and the satellites. “Why only Meryl Streep has to be good?” Says Stone. It all starts with an interview with him on Zoomer. That goes smoothly until the journalist Johanna Schneller asks her about her work experience with Streep in the Panama Papers of 2019, about which in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice Sharon recalls: “We were told that there could be room for just one of us two ». One the star, always one the best. But the question “when did you finally get to work with Meryl Streep” makes the protagonist of Basic instinct jump in her chair. Who interrupts and points out: «I like the way you say it, that I was finally able to work with Meryl Streep. Didn’t you say Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone. Or you finally got to work together and the way the question is structured is part of the problem, because that’s how her life went: Everyone wants to work with Meryl. ‘





Loading... Advertisements

ICONOGRAPHY

In short, in front of her and behind the others to eat dust. “The entertainment world has been organized in such a way that we must all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl has to be the good one,” insists the rival. “And all of them should compete with Meryl. I think Meryl is an extraordinarily wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other equally talented actresses. His entire iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women ». To exalt those who are considered successful, to bury talents, to create competition. To reiterate the concept, the Casino star cites some colleagues who she believes are as excellent as the award-winning Streep, a list in which she is rightfully included. “Viola Davis is exactly the actress that Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But you say Meryl and everyone falls to the ground. I’m a much better villain than Meryl. And I’m sure she would say it herself. Meryl wouldn’t have been good at Basic instinct or Casino, I was better. I know it and you know it. ‘

LIKE TRUMP

From the ruthless protagonist of The devil wears Prada, absolute silence. After all, the same words, in a concise social message, had been used by former US president Donald Trump after being criticized by Stone’s rival. “Meryl Streep, one of Hollywood’s most overrated actresses, doesn’t know me but she attacked me last night at the Golden Globes. She’s a Hillary Clinton lackey. ‘ During the speech with which she celebrated the Lifetime Achievement Award, the actress of Kramer against Kramer opposed Trump’s ideas (without ever naming him) against immigrants. “Who we are? And what is Hollywood after all? It is only in a group of people who come from other places, ”the actress began. “All of us in this room belong to the most vilified sectors, like foreigners. Hollywood is full of foreigners: if we kick them all out, we will have nothing left to watch but football and mixed martial arts. Which are not the arts ». Overrated is the word used by both Trump and Stone, and it has not escaped political observers. Meryl Streep’s reaction is now awaited. He was also cheating. At ninety, Gina Lollobrigida celebrated her birthday with an interview in which she declared: «The rivalry with Sophia Loren? I was number one and I went ahead with my strength ».