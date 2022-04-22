I am better than many who have been playing for years: Palermo Ortiz

Midtime Editorial

The defender of UNAM Cougars, Arthur Ortiz, spoke of his first call-up to Gerardo Daniel Martino’s Senior National Team, and assured that in a year his life has changed and that over time he has realized that he is better than various elements of the MX League.

The “palermo” appeared on the list of “daddy” for the friendly duel on April 27 against Guatemala in Orlando, Fla.

“For me it was not something that was within my reach a year agoI did not think about the National Team a year ago, then you take a step in First divisionyou realize that you are capable, that you compete in the division, that I really consider that I am better than perhaps many who have been playing in the category for years”, he said in an interview with TUDN.

“That’s where you start to realize the things you’re capable of, what you start to achieve and that you don’t really have a limit.

Ortizwho debuted in 2013 with Lion and came to Cougars in 2021 to cover the drop in John Vasquezlittle by little he saw that his ceiling was higher and thus he improved on the court.

“First Division was not the limitafter I started playing I set myself higher goals and now it was the National selectionit is based on work, it is clear to me and it is a very personal achievement and something that you always dream of since you were a child”, he added.

I’m going through Celaya, Black Lions, Miners and Roadrunnerstoday he is a starter in Pumas and will fight for the title of the Concachampions.

“Wear the shirt of your country, represent, so be it in a friendly matchany player who is asked will always want to be there, with that same illusion that I had, I will live it to the fullest. I have to play or I will not be there and I’m going to do my best like I always have“, he commented.

the defender will attend the friendly of the Tri because he is suspended for the First Leg of the final of the Concachampions before him Seattle Sounderssince he was expelled in the Semifinal Round against Blue Cross.