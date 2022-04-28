‘I am concerned that the Cuban Revolution will end up being counterrevolutionary,’ says Silvio Rodríguez

The Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodriguezwho described as “sad” the dismissal of Armando Franco Senén from the university magazine Alma matersaid be worried that the “Revolution will end up being counter-revolutionary” and its opponents appear or end up being “revolutionaries”in comments posted on his blog, Segunda Cita.

Rodríguez, known for his support of the Cuban regime, commented in a post that he does not find it “a contradiction” that the magazine Alma mater be subordinated to the Union of Young Communists (UJC), but he finds it “worrying” that, “instead of opening up, the leadership continues to show signs of closure. It even seems very serious to me, at this point.”

The musician went on to say that he considers “a very serious contradiction that political organizations insist on being so obsoleteso little in tune with the rebellious, iconoclastic spirit that characterizes the youth of all times”.

“I am concerned that the Revolution (or what uses its name) will end up being counterrevolutionary and that what confronts it will appear or end up being revolutionary”added Rodríguez, who ended his publication with the slogans “Long live free Cuba” and “Down with the blockade.”

Shortly after, in another comment on his blog, the troubadour said that multipartism does not seem “essential”Contrary to what “those who want to reverse everything done by the Revolution” think.

However, the Cuban musician said that “There should be spaces where anyone can express what they think” and that the policy regarding the press in Cuba “must improve a lot.”

“There are many freedoms we deserve (in work and commerce) and I believe that they do not reverse the achievements of the Revolution, although they would affect bureaucratic control and certain unpunished powers that we suffer,” added the troubadour.

Rodríguez’s words take place in the middle of the controversy caused by the dismissal of the Cuban journalist Armando Franco Senén of the position of director of the magazine Alma materfounded by Julio Antonio Mella in 1922 with the purpose of representing university students, although now it is subordinated to the UJC.

Also the leader of the Buena Fé group, Israel Rojas Fiel, showed his support for Franco Senén and asked through a publication on his social networks that he be put in charge of the magazine Bohemiabecause “perhaps this is how such a historical and necessary publication is rescued”.

“Many of those who now on social networks lament the dismissal of Armando Franco Senénhave been the architects of it, directly or indirectly, when they did not like the treatment of a certain theme”, said the musician, blaming the readers of the magazine and omitting the role of the UJC.

“To the dismissed, all my admiration. A self-respecting revolutionary, he once had to be nibbled by the uncomfortable jaws of our social life. Otherwise, you will never be able to demonstrate that ability inherent in the essentials: Reborn!”, the musician concluded.

The dismissal of the young cadre provoked an unprecedented reaction within the ruling partysince both the president of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC), Ricardo Ronquillo, and its vice president, Ariel Terrero, publicly rejected the decision of the National Bureau of the UJC.

When consulted by DIARIO DE CUBA, Franco Senén said that “it is a decision of the organization (UJC) to which it belongs Alma mater”.

Other than that, I don’t have much else to talk about. You will understand that there is the heat of the moment and there is an open process around that. We are in the delivery and such, at this time I can not tell you anything else, “he added.

Regarding the possibility of appealing the decision of the official organization, Franco Senén said that “it is not an option that I am evaluating right now.”

However, the official in charge of the press in the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Enrique Villuendas, he said he met with Franco Senen“who has a lot to contribute,” and listened to their concerns about the magazine Alma materto which he ratified “the will of the PCC to serve them.”

The dismissal of the journalist also caused a wave of resignations in the university press outlet and widespread criticism by official journalists on social networks.