“I am condemned to die asphyxiated”, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo worries about his state of health

The renowned comedy actor, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedocaused great concern among his followers because he revealed that suffers from a chronic illness that will inevitably lead to a cruel deathwhich is a consequence of the lung cancer he suffered eight years ago, however, he assured that despite the adversities he tries to lead his life in the most normal way possible.

It was during an interview for Matilde Obregón’s YouTube channel where the actor from “Una Familia de 10” spoke about his current state of health and revealed that suffer from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)which, he assumed with a certain naturalness and calmness, since he stated that it is a normal consequence of having smoked tobacco for almost half a century.

“For having smoked 47 years of my life I have COPD, chronic degenerative lung disease. I am doomed to die suffocated one day because I will not be able to breathe, it is a sentence, it is natural”, said the actor who gave life to the iconic character of “Dr. Candido Perez.

At another point in the interview, Ortiz de Pinedo recalled that to overcome the cancer it was necessary to remove a part of his left lungwhich, as a consequence, left him with severe breathing difficulties, however, he pointed out that despite all the elements that play against him has been able to adapt to be able to breathe without the need to resort to the use of medicinal oxygenwhich he is very grateful for because this has allowed him to continue his successful career in the media.

To end, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo returned to recognize that their current state of health is a consequence of their past actions and made a call to all smokers so that they reconsider and stop this habit that has ended the lives of thousands of people.

“Everyone who smokes They should think and see themselves in these mirrors, It takes a lot of work, I know. Raúl Vale died of this, many of my friends died of lung cancer and I didn’t pay attention, then it was my turn”, sentenced the creator of “La Escuelita” and “Una familia de 10”, who assured that as long as his health allows it, he will continue to be active in the world of entertainment, participating in different projects that allow him to continue doing what he enjoys the most, which is to entertain. to the public.

