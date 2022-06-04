“I am condemned to die asphyxiated,” says Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo about his serious health problems

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo has seen his professional performance diminished due to to the condition with which he was diagnosed almost ten years ago. And although he does not usually talk about it, in a recent interview he did.

The renowned comedy actor caused concern among his followers by announcing the chronic illness that he suffers from and that will inevitably lead him to suffer a painful death.

“I appreciate the health I have, which is not good. not good because I got cancer 8 years ago, they detected a tumor in my left lung, in the upper lobe, and they removed it completely. That scare I went through caused me diabetes, I am diabetic. And for having smoked 47 years of my life I have COPD, chronic lung disease,” he mentioned.

And although he still has the desire to work due to his passion for theater and television, He explained that his addiction to cigarettes finally took its toll.

“I am condemned to die suffocated one day because I will not be able to breathe well, that is a sentence, it is natural” Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo

However, he assured that despite the adversities tries to lead his life in the most normal way possible in Acapulcobecause the altitude of Mexico City does not help him improve his health, since the disease you suffer from chronically affects your lungs and makes it difficult for you to breatheso you must use oxygen permanently.

“It’s very hard for me to breathe. In this Mexico City, 2,250 meters above sea level, life is very difficult for those of us with COPD and worse for those of us who do not have all of our lungsthen the doctors are a little surprised because this way that I have to speak, to breathe, to hold my breath to be able to speak a lot, has made me a strong rib cage, “he explained.

Finally, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo feels calm and admitted that will keep working until your body allows it: “I overcame this and said: ‘Many things have happened to me in life’, this is a health issue and there are people, many people in Mexico City who have this disease and keep working as long as God gives us permission“, he concluded.

It’s almost six decades that the actor has taken his career to the top, in addition to cataloging him as one of the most beloved Mexican figures, his statements impacted his followers.

