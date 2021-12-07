Sports

“I am convinced that Milan will beat Liverpool”

The coach of the Dragoes has no doubts that the Rossoneri will get the three points against the Reds, as he stated at the press conference.

In the pre-Porto-Atletico Madrid press conference, the coach of the Portuguese team explained that his team must think exclusively of itself, because the draw with the Colchoneros may not be enough.

Conceicao
Conceicao (© LaPresse)

Sergio Conceicao, Porto coach, has no doubts that Stefano Pioli’s men will have the better of Klopp’s Liverpool, already qualified as first in the group and without particular reasons for the San Siro match. These are his words: “I am fully convinced that Milan will beat Liverpool. We have to think about our game and not about others “.

Conceicao then added regarding the match of his team: “There are no favorites in this type of match. If we look at the names of Atletico, there is no doubt about who is the favorite. But when the ball rolls, whoever is more competitive will win the game “. This then is the thought of the technician of Dragoes, who has no intention of hoping for a positive result from Milan and wants to win against the team of his former Lazio teammate, Diego Pablo Simeone.

